Former Warwick council president should not have received medical benefits, mayor says

Under city ordinances, City Council members such as Merolla who were elected before Feb. 19, 2009, and who served three or more two-year terms are eligible for post-retirement medical benefits at the age of 60, Picozzi said. So Merolla, who is now 57, was four years away from eligibility when he applied for the benefits, he said.

“Once this was brought to my attention, I had Mr. Merolla’s coverage stopped,” Picozzi said in a statement. “I’m now seeking and intend to get full restitution for the cost to the city for that coverage, $43,984.32.”

WARWICK, R.I. — For the past two years, former Warwick City Council president Steven B. Merolla has been receiving medical coverage from the city that he was not entitled to, Mayor Frank J. Picozzi announced Wednesday.

Picozzi said Merolla’s “ineligibility surfaced recently when another former councilman applied for his post-retirement benefits and it was discovered that the ordinance was incorrectly applied in Mr. Merolla’s case.”

The mayor said he told the city personnel department to do an audit of all pensions and benefit coverage going back to Feb. 19, 2009, and no other errors were found.

Picozzi noted that Merolla served in the City Council before Picozzi became mayor in 2021.

Merolla, an attorney, served on the City Council for 22 years before launching an unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate in 2020.

Merolla told the Globe that when he retired he asked city officials for a breakdown of the benefits he was entitled to, and he relied on the information they provided to him. He said a member of his family has “significant health issues,” so the health coverage is crucial.

“I took early retirement based on their representations, and they signed off on all of this,” Merolla said. “And they want to say I did something wrong? What disciplinary action is being taken against his staff that approved this? This is ridiculous.”

He said most city employees can retire at age 55, and he was told he was “grandfathered in” because he was elected in 1999.

“I’ve been paying my copay and taking half my pension, and this is the thanks I get after 22 years?” Merolla said. “He puts out a press release like I stole something? It was his administration paying me and approving these things. Where is the self-awareness and responsibility to say, ‘We made an error.’ ”

Merolla said he received approval for the medical benefits in February 2021 when Picozzi was mayor. “He is putting a white hat on, running around saying he is all about good government, when it’s his administration that made the error,” he said. “It’s infuriating.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.