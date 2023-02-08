Gina Raimondo’s fingerprints were all over Biden’s State of the Union

Biden’s primetime speech might be remembered more for what my colleague James Pindell described as “ live governing ” – the real-time back-and-forth with members of Congress that you don’t typically see – but he also used large chunks of the address to highlight some of the bipartisan work that bears the fingerprints of the former Rhode Island governor.

Last night, the major policies she has helped craft and pass since becoming secretary of commerce took center stage.

Last year, Gina Raimondo wasn’t in the room for President Biden’s State of the Union address because she was the designated survivor.

Start with semiconductors.

Early on in the speech, Biden touted last year’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, which will pump more than $52 billion into chip manufacturing so that the US isn’t so reliant on Taiwan for its chips. He said America used to make 40 percent of the world’s supply, but now makes only 10 percent.

The CHIPS Act is Raimondo’s most significant accomplishment since joining the Biden administration, and she has won praise from Democrats and Republicans for getting it passed.

”We’re making sure the supply chain for America begins in America,” Biden said.

Then there’s broadband.

Biden actually used one of Raimondo’s favorite talking points about the need to make broadband internet affordable and accessible for all Americans when he said that “no parent should have to drive to a McDonald’s parking lot so their kid can do their homework online.”

The bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed in late 2021 included $45 billion for a national “Internet for all” initiative to expand broadband access in every state. Kevin Gallagher, who was Raimondo’s deputy chief of staff when she was governor, and former R.I. Board of Education chairwoman Barbara Cottam are now key members of Raimondo’s broadband team in Washington, D.C.

”We’re making sure that every community has access to affordable, high-speed internet,” Biden said.

Closer to home, brand new US Representative Seth Magaziner won the award for most creative guest by bringing Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye to the speech. Paye is a Bishop Hendricken graduate who was born in a refugee camp in West Africa and whose family moved to Providence when he was a baby.

Paye toured D.C. on Tuesday and visited the Liberian embassy. He said that talking to Magaziner has inspired him to spend more time giving back to Rhode Island during the offseason.

