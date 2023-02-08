Human remains found in Westfield woods identified as man missing since 2019

Human remains found Saturday in a wooded area in Westfield has been determined to be a man who has been missing since 2019, State Police announced Wednesday in a statement.

Forensic testing by the chief medical examiner’s office determined Tuesday that the remains belong to Timothy Kolendo, 53, of Westfield, who had been missing since Nov. 30, 2019, the statement said,

On Feb. 4, a hunter alerted police after finding partial skeletal remains in the woods and swampland near Stanley Park shortly before 5 p.m., the statement said.