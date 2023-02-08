Human remains found in Westfield woods identified as man missing since 2019

Human remains found Saturday in a wooded area in Westfield has been determined to be a man who has been missing since 2019, State Police announced Wednesday in a statement.
Forensic testing by the chief medical examiner’s office determined Tuesday that the remains belong to Timothy Kolendo, 53, of Westfield, who had been missing since Nov. 30, 2019, the statement said,
On Feb. 4, a hunter alerted police after finding partial skeletal remains in the woods and swampland near Stanley Park shortly before 5 p.m., the statement said.
Westfield and State Police searched the area Saturday night and returned again Tuesday with K-9 units, but did not find other remains or personal items, the statement said.
Advertisement
There is no evidence to suggest Kolendo’s death is suspicious at this time, the statement said.
The discovery of Kolendo’s body is the second found in recent days in woods in the Western Massachusetts city.
A body found Tuesday in wooded area near Union Street is believed to be that of Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado, 24, of Westfield.
Maldonado allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop on Sunday and ran into the woods.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.