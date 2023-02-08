Man arrested for alleged break-in at Brighton apartment

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into an apartment in Brighton and stealing $200, according to Boston police.

Francis Gomez, 35, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. in the area of 276 North Beacon St., according to police.

The alleged break-in occurred at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday when officers received a radio call for a breaking and entering happening at 188 Faneuil St. in Brighton.

Upon arrival, officers were told an unknown suspect had broken into the apartment while the resident was not home and allegedly stole $200, according to police.

Using surveillance footage, the suspect was observed inside of the victim’s apartment, and was identified as Francis Gomez, according to police.

An arrest warrant was charging him with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime, police said.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment Wednesday in the Brighton Division of Boston Municipal Court. He was ordered held without bail, court records show.





