HEALTH

Manchester, N.H., forms teams to track overdose deaths

Officials in New Hampshire’s largest city are taking a closer look at nine suspected overdose deaths this month. City officials said three of the people who died were homeless.

By The Associated PressUpdated February 8, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, from Rock Rimmon Park in the fall of 2018.The Washington Post

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials in New Hampshire’s largest city are forming teams to take a closer look at nine suspected overdose deaths this month, seven of them over a couple of days.

A group of 20 service providers representing federal, state and local agencies held an emergency meeting Tuesday in Manchester to discuss what happened, WMUR-TV reported.

City officials said three of the people who died were homeless. One was a non-Manchester resident who died in a hotel. The others died in homes.

Officials are waiting for toxicology reports for more answers.

“What we did today is go through the seven individual cases trying to find a common denominator,” said Anna Thomas, Manchester public health director.

The Manchester Police Department has activated a daily overdose monitoring system to try and track the deaths and eventually send the teams out to hot-spot areas.

“The idea is to flood those areas with resources to really try to educate people in the area,” Thomas said.

