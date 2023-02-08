Manchester, N.H., forms teams to track overdose deaths

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials in New Hampshire’s largest city are forming teams to take a closer look at nine suspected overdose deaths this month, seven of them over a couple of days.

A group of 20 service providers representing federal, state and local agencies held an emergency meeting Tuesday in Manchester to discuss what happened, WMUR-TV reported.

City officials said three of the people who died were homeless. One was a non-Manchester resident who died in a hotel. The others died in homes.