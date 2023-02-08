Mother thinks daughter died of hypothermia on a park bench in the North End during weekend cold snap

The 47-year-old DiVasta was wearing a windbreaker about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when first responders found her dead, sitting on her favorite bench awash in the blue glow of the trellis lights amid Arctic-like temperatures of minus 10 degrees, the coldest morning in Boston in 66 years, according to officials.

Melanie A. DiVasta had a favorite bench at Christopher Columbus Park, a spot she came to love during decades as a resident of Boston’s North End because of the views it offered of the city’s waterfront and the park’s trellis with its nighttime show of blue lights. And there was something else DiVasta loved during the thousands of walks she took in the city during cold weather - wearing a windbreaker when others bundled up.

Advertisement

“I think she may have fallen asleep, it was late at night, or just dozed off. You know sometimes you just kind of close your eyes?” DiVasta’s mother, Maureen Peters,said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “I think it was the cold. It was just so cold, and windy, that night. I think she got hypothermia and couldn’t recover because it happened so fast.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Peters said the state medical examiner’s office has not provided an official cause of death, but she and DiVasta’s extended family believe the bitter cold claimed her daughter’s life. Peters said her daughter went to a comedy club in Boston with her brother, spent some time mapping a future trip to Nashville, a favorite concert destination for her and then was heading to her home in the North End.

Christopher Peters (left), Maureen Peters and Melanie A. DiVasta with her brother and mother at Christopher Columbus Park and the trellis.

“”She could walk from the Financial District or anywhere in Boston with her eyes closed. She’d done that walk thousands and thousands of times, On any other night, she could have sat down, looked at her blue lights and she would’ve been fine,” Peters said. “She probably closed her eyes for a minute – and didn’t open them again.”

Advertisement

Peters said the death of her daughter has left her numb. She now has the windbreaker her daughter was found wearing early Saturday, but is still struggling to process her new reality. A retired paraprofessional from the North Reading school district where she still lives, Peters said visiting Boston to be with her daughter was one of the joys of her life.

“I can’t imagine walking around Boston without her. It will have a totally different feel,’’ she said adding that her daughter invariably drank Dunkin’s iced coffee. “She worked in the hotel industry. That was her work. Her love was Boston, her family and her friends.”

According to her mother and the on-line obituary prepared by her family, DiVasta attended Boston University, but soon realized classrooms were not for her. Instead, she joined the workforce and moved to Boston from North Reading – and never left.

“I told her to move to the North End because her last name was Italian and she would be safe,’’ said Peters, a widow who later remarried.

DiVasta’s love of Boston had an impact on her extended family’s schedule nearly every Labor Day, Peters said. Like thousands of college students, DiVasta was often moving to another apartment, and turned to her close-knit family to shuffle her clothes and furniture through clogged North End streets to her new home.

But no one seriously complained, Peters said. And DiVasta was always with her mother, three siblings and other relatives during the year’s holidays. They would also often accompany DiVasta as she enjoyed another passion of hers – concerts here but also especially in Nashville where she once posed with country music star Keith Urban.

Advertisement

A funeral Mass will be said Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Teresa’s Church in North Reading. Peters said a celebration of her daughter’s life will follow at Teresa’s Prime Steakhouse in North Reading.

“She’s up in heaven with all the people who love her” including her father and grandparents, Peters said. “The tears eventually stop. But you never stop having them a part of you. She will live on forever in my heart.”













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.