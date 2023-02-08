Photos of the month: January 2023

Kobe Yee, a lion dancer with Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy, carried a lion head after taking part in a Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown on Jan, 29. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown leaped during the team introduction at TD Garden before the game against the Lakers on Jan. 28. Barry Chin/Globe StaffA person held a flower during a vigil in Belmont to mark the second anniversary of Henry Tapia's killing on Jan. 28. He was killed in an act of racial hate in Belmont. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffChildren who are members of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Worcester reacted as they were sprayed with water by a priest symbolically renewing their baptismal vows during a celebration of Ethiopian Epiphany on Jan 23. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPlungers kicked up spray as they jumped into the ocean during the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Polar Plunge on Jan. 1. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPeople placed flowers in front of photos of Tyre Nichols following the vigil at the Embrace memorial on Boston Common on Jan. 27 following the release of video footage of Memphis police savagely beating him before he died.Barry Chin/Globe StaffCrews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Jan. 28. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey worked the crowd at the end of the Healey-Driscoll Inauguration Celebration at the TD Garden as balloons flew around on Jan. 5.Jim Davis/Globe StaffPeople crossed a snow-covered footbridge as they walked away from Somerville’s Assembly Square on Jan 23. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffSharks forward Timo Meier (left) and the Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo each got a five-minute penalty for fighting following this first-period brawl on Jan. 22. Jim Davis/Globe StaffOutgoing Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, accompanied by Lauren Baker and Steve Rodolakis, paused to wave goodbye while departing the State House on Jan. 4.Barry Chin/Globe StaffRemy Lawrence, the mother of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, hugged Tyler’s best friend, Jeffrey Paul, 12, while Paul’s mother Islande Tunis offered support. Tyler Lawrence was fatally shot on Jan. 29 multiple times in front of 119 Babson St. in Mattapan, around the corner from his grandmother's house. Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffDan Ryan, Chairman of the Walpole Ponds Committee, looked out on Turner Pond, which would usually be on frozen this time of year, on Jan. 27.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffSusan Egan with her son, Liam Egan, 11, held candles during a vigil at Holy Family Church in Duxbury following the death of three children in the town. Their mother, Lindsey Clancy, has been charged with murder and assault in their deaths.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffSherri Covell, a build supervisor for Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H., walked through the structures which were still under construction on Jan. 19. It was too warm on this day for crews to add ice to the castles, warm temperatures have delayed the opening. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffHost Valcin (right) embraced his son, Noah, 11, as they visited the Embrace sculpture on Martin Luther King Day.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffEighth-grade ambassadors made hearts with their hands during a group photo before heading out to service sites as part of Project 351's13th Annual Launch & Service Day at Faneuil Hall in Boston on Jan. 14.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffMayor Michelle Wu took the stage to deliver her first State of the City Address at MGM Music Hall on Jan. 25.Barry Chin/Globe StaffAn athlete from Pembroke rested on the ground after competing in the Boy’s 4 x 800 Relay at the 54th annual James Kalperis MSTCA Division 4 state relays for boys and girls at the Reggie Lewis Center on Jan. 20.Erin ClarkFans celebrated as the Bruins tied the game in the third period of the Winter Classic between the Bruins and the Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffMatt Wilding carefully made his way down the spiral staircase of the Old State House as he carried a replica of the carved wooden sacred cod wrapped in a Colonial-era flag on Jan. 11. The fish was carried in a procession from the Old State house uphill to the current State House on Beacon Street. The real sacred cod hangs in the House Chamber at the State House and symbolizes the importance of the cod fishing industry to the region. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPatriots center David Andrews comforted running back Damien Harris following the team's loss against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Jan. 8.Barry Chin/Globe StaffGovernor Charlie Baker took a selfie with attendees while departing the State House with his wife Lauren Baker (left) and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito on Jan. 4.Erin Clark/Globe Staff