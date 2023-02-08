Photos of the month: January 2023

Matt Wilding carefully made his way down the spiral staircase of the Old State House as he carried a replica of the carved wooden sacred cod wrapped in a Colonial-era flag on Jan. 11. The fish was carried in a procession from the Old State house uphill to the current State House on Beacon Street. The real sacred cod hangs in the House Chamber at the State House and symbolizes the importance of the cod fishing industry to the region.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff