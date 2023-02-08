Police take man into custody after he allegedly threatened to blow up a Citizens Bank in downtown Boston

A man was placed into custody Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up a Citizens Bank branch in downtown Boston, police said.

Officers were called to the bank at 28 State St. at 11:44 a.m. for a report of a man inside who was “threatening to blow it up,” said Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson.

The man, Tavares said, was upset over money “he said was stolen from him.” He showed no weapons or device, and no one was hurt, according to Tavares, who said the man was eventually taken into custody.