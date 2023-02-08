Randolph teacher taken to hospital after finding tablet in coffee

A fourth grade teacher at the Margaret L. Donovan School in Randolph was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after an unknown tablet was found in their coffee, according to a Randolph Police spokesperson.
No symptoms were reported by the teacher, but they were brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.
Randolph schools are treating the incident as a disciplinary matter due to the age of the students, and Randolph police is acting in a supporting role, according to police.
The classroom is the same one where three shell casings were found last month, according to police.
There is no formal police investigation at this time.
The Randolph Public School superintendent was not immediately available for comment.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
