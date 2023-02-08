Randolph teacher taken to hospital after finding tablet in coffee

A fourth grade teacher at the Margaret L. Donovan School in Randolph was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after an unknown tablet was found in their coffee, according to a Randolph Police spokesperson.

No symptoms were reported by the teacher, but they were brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.

Randolph schools are treating the incident as a disciplinary matter due to the age of the students, and Randolph police is acting in a supporting role, according to police.