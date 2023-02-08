Salem’s So Sweet returns for annual Valentine’s Chocolate & Ice Sculpture Festival

Salem will welcome visitors this weekend for its 21st annual Valentine’s Chocolate & Ice Sculpture Festival, featuring trolley rides, Valentine’s Day shopping, live music, and sweet treats.
More than 25 ice sculptures will adorn the streets of downtown Salem between Friday and Sunday, according to Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce, who organize the event. The sculptures will be illuminated between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Downtown vendors will remain open until 8 p.m. Friday evening and many shops will offer special deals as well as tastings. Live music performances will occur throughout Friday evening on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall.
Tickets to attend a kickoff party Friday night are $40 and can be purchased on the Chamber of Commerce’s website. While exploring the ice sculpture installations is free, ticket-holders will receive a commemorative glass and wine pour as well as a goodie bag and wine tastings at local businesses.
Ticket buyers will start at the Peabody Essex Museum’s Connect Space at 135 Essex St. Pick from three sessions: 4:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.; or 6:10 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.
The Salem Trolley will transport visitors throughout downtown during the afternoon Saturday and Sunday between noon and 4 p.m. for $2 per person.
For more information about the event and a map of the ice sculptures, visit salemmainstreets.org.
