Salem’s So Sweet returns for annual Valentine’s Chocolate & Ice Sculpture Festival

Salem will welcome visitors this weekend for its 21st annual Valentine’s Chocolate & Ice Sculpture Festival, featuring trolley rides, Valentine’s Day shopping, live music, and sweet treats.

More than 25 ice sculptures will adorn the streets of downtown Salem between Friday and Sunday, according to Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce, who organize the event. The sculptures will be illuminated between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Downtown vendors will remain open until 8 p.m. Friday evening and many shops will offer special deals as well as tastings. Live music performances will occur throughout Friday evening on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall.