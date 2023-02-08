Senate poised to pass measure eliminating Senate president’s term limits, Democrats say

The Senate adopted term limits three decades ago under then-Senate President William Bulger. But despite the proposal catching many senators off-guard this week, many of the chamber’s 37 Democrats appeared to quickly coalesce around the idea when they gathered for a closed-door caucus on Wednesday.

The Senate meets Thursday to vote on its rules package , to which lawmakers are expected to attach the term-limit amendment. Filed by state Senator Michael Rodrigues, the chamber’s budget chief, the measure seeks to eliminate language that bars anyone in the 40-seat body from holding the president’s office “for more than 8 consecutive years.”

A surprise proposal to abolish term limits for the Massachusetts Senate’s president, and extend Karen E. Spilka’s current tenure indefinitely, has enough support to easily pass the chamber, according to four Democrats familiar with internal discussions.

Two Democrats described support for the measure as “overwhelming,” and it was unclear Wednesday whether the chamber’s three-member Republican caucus would seek to oppose it. Republican Senator Bruce E. Tarr, the chamber’s minority leader, declined to speak with a Globe reporter at the State House on Wednesday, and he has not responded to interview requests through a spokesman.

“There’s strong support for this among the membership, and I expect it will pass by a comfortable margin,” said another Democratic senator, who requested anonymity to discuss deliberations among senators.

Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, declined to comment through a spokeswoman Wednesday.

First elected in 2018, Spilka, 70, has begun her final two-year legislative session as president, and under the current rules, would be forced to give up the gavel in late July 2026 — just days before lawmakers typically wrap formal sessions for the year with a flurry of high-profile legislating and deal-making.

Senate leaders have also argued the chamber’s president is the only Beacon Hill leader who faces a cap on their tenure, putting him or her at a disadvantage in negotiations with the state House speaker and the governor, two posts that do not face term limits. State representatives, for example, abolished limits for the speaker eight years ago. Arguing now for doing the same in the Senate, Rodrigues said “stability and continuity are paramount” for the chamber.

Support, however, is not universal.

“While I hear and appreciate the concern about different rules for only one of the three primary policy-makers in the commonwealth, as a matter of principle I have deep concerns about an absence of term limits. Term limits are a really important part of small-d democracy,” said Senator Rebecca Rausch, a Needham Democrat, who argued that limits help allow “different approaches and visions to come forward.”

The proposal has drawn heavy criticism from good government advocates, who argue that eliminating term limits would further centralize power in a Legislature where a small group of leaders already wield wide authority over rank-and-file members and what bills surface for votes.

Jay Kaufman, a former state representative, said they can provide a “counterweight to the dangers of power corrupting.”

“And I don’t mean corruption in the sense of someone on the take, but corrupting judgment,” said Kaufman, who now serves on the steering committee of the group the Coalition to Reform Our Legislature. “Eight years is long enough with that authority and responsibility. Any more than that, and it tends to suppress the independence and the growth of other members of the chamber.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.