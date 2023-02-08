Teenager shot in Lynn fast food drive-through; third retail worker shot in Mass. in less than two weeks

The teenager, whose name was not released, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident that took place around 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s on Boston Street, according to Lynn police. He was rushed to an unidentified hospital for treatment, police said.

A 16-year-old boy working at the drive-through window at a Wendy’s Restaurant in Lynn was shot Tuesday night, making him the third retail employee shot in Massachusetts since Jan. 28.

No arrests were reported Wednesday morning as police search for both a motive and the attacker or attackers, officials said.

The fast food restaurant shooting is the third violent attack on people working in a retail environment in recent days. On Jan. 28, 33-year-old Trung Tran was killed by a bullet meant for someone else while working at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon at the Holyoke Mall, authorities have said. Tran was a married father of one, a Vietnamese immigrant who worked six or seven days a week as a manicurist at the salon, colleagues told the Globe.

Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, 23, the alleged shooter, had been issued a license to carry by Springfield police.

According to Holyoke police reports filed in court, Tran was working with Santana-Rodriquez and his current girlfriend when the woman’s former boyfriend entered the salon. Santana-Rodriguez later allegedly told police that the former boyfriend displayed a handgun in his waist band, leading Santana-Rodriguez to fire in self-defense.

“It was him or me,” Santana-Rodriguez allegedly told police.

Tran tried to escape the gunfire, but was fatally struck.

The former boyfriend fled, apparently unharmed, while hundreds of terrified customers streamed out of the mall’s doors, police wrote.

Santana-Rodriguez, who is also known as Kenneth Rodriguez in court records, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Holyoke District Court and is being held without bail, according to court records.

Three days later after the Holyoke shooting, 38-year-old Dongbin Pyon of East Boston was shot while at work at the Dollar Tree store on North Montello Street in Brockton. A second co-worker was wounded.

A former employee, 32-year-old Luis Soto, is charged in connection with the killing and is currently considered by law enforcement be an armed and dangerous fugitive.

