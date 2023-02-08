Biden highlights efforts for working class at Wis. rally

Workers lined up in orange shirts and hard hats behind the president as he spoke. A banner that said “union strong” hung to the side.

“Fighting for the sake of fighting gets us nowhere,” Biden said at a training facility run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America. “We’re getting things done.”

DeFOREST, Wis. — Fresh from his State of the Union address, President Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, preparing for an expected reelection announcement this spring and trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters who have edged away from Democrats in recent years.

Biden, who beat Donald Trump in 2020 by a narrow margin in Wisconsin, talked about helping workers make “a couple more bucks” and preventing them from “getting stiffed” by companies that “play us for suckers.”

“My economic plan is about investing in people and places that feel forgotten,” said Biden, who pointed to new federal funding for a bridge and electric buses in Wisconsin.

His trip was one stop in the traditional post-State of the Union blitz, where the president, vice president, and Cabinet officials fan out across the country to promote his themes from the speech. Biden’s next stop is Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, where he’s expected to discuss proposals to safeguard Social Security and Medicare, and lower the cost of health care.

At the training center, Biden met workers and apprentices who are learning how to do the jobs that are being created as a result of several pieces of major legislation, some of them passed with Republican support, that Biden has signed into law.

The measures include trillions of dollars for pandemic relief, rebuilding roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, jump-starting the semiconductor chip industry in the United States, and boosting climate change and health care initiatives.

“He’s got us in his mind, and it’s good to hear,” said Casey Kvalo, an underground pipe worker from DeForest. As for the job creation Biden promoted Tuesday evening, “he’s right on point about it and it’s exciting to hear,” Kvalo said.

Tony Kurkowski, a Milwaukee highway worker and union member, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the president’s visit and focus on workers.

“With a lot of politicians, it’s easy to take the vote for granted and once they get in have their own priorities, but it’s good to see he’s coming back to labor,” he said.

Associated Press

Romney confronts Santos before speech

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, and Representative George Santos, Republican of New York, exchanged harsh words on the House floor Tuesday night before the State of the Union began, with the senator telling the freshman GOP lawmaker that he should not be in Congress.

As lawmakers and other guests were entering the chamber ahead of President Biden’s speech, Romney and Santos were spotted having a brief but tense conversation. Romney glared at Santos, who smiled slightly, nodded, and seemed to dismiss Romney before continuing to greet others.

Romney later said that he told Santos — who has admitted to fabricating large swaths of his biography and whose campaign finances are under investigation — that he did not belong there. Santos is facing a possible investigation by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee and last month stepped down from his committee assignments.

“I didn’t expect that he’d be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States,” Romney told reporters after Biden’s speech concluded Tuesday night, when asked why he had confronted Santos.

“Given the fact that [Santos is] under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney added.

Romney said that Santos’s claims that he had “embellished” his record were absurd.

“Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-minus. Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend,” Romney said. “And he shouldn’t be in Congress. And they’re going to go through the process and hopefully get him out. But he shouldn’t be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there.”

Romney told reporters that Santos may have responded to him but that he did not hear it on the House floor. After the State of the Union concluded, Santos lashed out at Romney on social media.

“Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!” he posted to Twitter.

Representative Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, later defended Santos, describing Romney’s words as “the rudest I’ve ever seen a human being be to another human being.”

But Representative Nick LaLota, a fellow freshman Republican from New York, sided with Romney, calling Santos a “sociopath.”

“Mitt Romney is right on this one. I’ve been clear on George Santos for months now,” LaLota said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning. “He does not deserve to be in Congress.”

“He’s a sociopath, George Santos. He looks for that attention, even the negative attention drives him. It’s become an embarrassment and a distraction to Republicans in the House,” said LaLota, who like Santos, represents a district on New York’s Long Island.

Dozens of Republicans in New York state, including several in Santos’s district from Nassau County, have called on him to resign. Joseph G. Cairo Jr., the Nassau County party chairman, has said Santos’s campaign was one of “deceit, lies, fabrication.”

Romney, who was the Republican nominee for president in 2012, was the only Republican to stand and clap when Biden said unemployment was at a 50-year low Tuesday night, and applauded alongside Democrats at other points in Biden’s speech.

Washington Post

McCarthy excuses hecklers as ‘passionate’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California on Wednesday excused fellow Republicans who heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address, saying they were “passionate.” But he suggested that the smarter play would be not to “take the bait” from Biden.

McCarthy’s comments came during a Fox News interview after a clip was played from Tuesday night’s speech in which Biden said “some Republicans” want to require new votes to authorize Social Security and Medicare every five years. The president was referring to a plan by Senator Rick Scott of Florida that would require such votes on all legislation.

Biden’s line was met with yelling by Republicans, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, who called Biden a “liar.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy noted that polling showed independent voters were turned off by the heckling and asked McCarthy what happened.

“Well, the president was trying to goad the members, and the members are passionate about it,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy accused Biden of saying “something he knew was not true” and reiterated that House Republicans are not seeking to cut Social Security or Medicare.

Still, McCarthy counseled: “We need to be smart. Don’t take the bait.”

The GOP heckling came despite McCarthy’s reminder to Republicans earlier Tuesday to behave during the president’s address. Hours before the speech, McCarthy and other Republican leaders had told lawmakers during their weekly conference meeting that all eyes would be on them as Biden delivered his remarks, according to people in the room for the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it freely.

That guidance echoed a similar message sent out by Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York: “Cameras are always on and microphones are always hot.”

Greene and other Republicans defied their leaders and engaged in catcalls and jeering. Representative Andrew Ogles, Republican of Tennessee, yelled out, “It’s your fault” as Biden spoke about the fentanyl crisis.

Tuesday night’s reaction by Republicans has been widely compared to an episode 14 years ago when Representative Joe Wilson, Republican of South Carolina, yelled, “You lie” during a speech on health care by President Barack Obama to a joint meeting of Congress.

Wilson promptly apologized, saying: “While I disagree with the President’s statement, my comments were inappropriate and regrettable. I extend sincere apologies to the President for this lack of civility.”

Washington Post