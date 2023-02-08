Senator Mitt Romney admonishes Representative George Santos during tense exchange: ‘You don’t belong here’

The Utah Republican tersely told Santos as he walked into the chamber that he should not be serving in Congress.

But before the hour-plus-long speech began, there was a tense exchange in the House chamber between Senator Mitt Romney of Utah and Representative George Santos of New York, with Romney apparently admonishing the freshman lawmaker under scrutiny for fabricating much of his resume .

As President Biden delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, he was routinely heckled by Republicans, who greeted various remarks with boos, derisive laughter, and a number of outbursts.

“You don’t belong here,” said Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, as lawmakers happily shook hands around them.

Santos is facing investigations that include a probe from the FBI, a state investigation over his “stunning” resume inconsistencies, and a federal investigation involving his finances.

Romney wore a stern expression on his face as he glared at Santos, who smiled and nodded back at him. Santos proceeded to greet those around the pair after Romney walked away, still looking frustrated.

The exchange circulated quickly on social media, with many speculating about what was said. Romney later told a pool of reporters about what unfolded and explained why he confronted Santos.

“I didn’t expect he’d be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States,” Romney said after the address had concluded.

The embattled lawmaker is expected to face a House Ethics Committee probe following months of allegations that he fabricated many of his credentials. Santos voluntarily stepped down from his committee assignments last month.

“Given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney said.

Santos is a “sick puppy,” Romney added.

The veteran and freshman lawmaker stand on opposite ends of the Republican Party.

Romney was the lone senator to vote to impeach Donald Trump as president in 2020. He did so again in 2021, along with several of his peers, to sharp criticism from fellow Republicans. Santos, meanwhile, has quickly positioned himself on the right flank of the Republican Party.

Romney took issue with Santos’s claim that he had “embellished” parts of his record, including his education and professional background. Santos has also faced accusations that he has lied about his personal life.

“Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-minus. Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend,” Romney said. “And he shouldn’t be in Congress. And they’re going to go through the process and hopefully get him out. But he shouldn’t be there.”

If Santos “had any shame at all,” Romney said, “he wouldn’t be there.”

Romney added that he was disappointed Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy had not called on Santos to resign.

Romney said Santos may have responded to him after the exchange, but he did not hear him. Santos later went into attack mode on Twitter, a strategy he has used before.

“Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!” Santos tweeted at Romney.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.