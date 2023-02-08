Protest is one thing, but attempts to disrupt library access can be unlawful

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts decries the rising tide of intolerance exemplified by assaults on our public libraries (“Librarians are targets in culture war,” Page A1, Feb. 6). Last month, together with our partners at GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, we addressed parallel efforts by a vocal minority to remove books from school libraries.

Like book bans in schools, interference with public library access can violate core free speech rights to receive and share information. It’s no accident that books and activities by Black and LGBTQ authors and participants are among the primary targets here. Attempts to intimidate those who offer, or seek to access, diverse programming may violate the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act.