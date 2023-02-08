Home of the Week: Unwind in Williamstown condo in former cable factory

Year built 2016

Square feet 1,555

Bedrooms 2

Baths 1 full, 1 half

Fee $792 a month

Pets With size limits

Taxes $11,583 (2023)

Where workers once spun metal into cable, now one can spin pasta into dinner. This home was one of 61 created from three buildings that made up a red-brick factory that has sat on the banks of the Green River since about 1880.

Now called Cable Mills, this development in the community that is home to Williams College, includes this two-story town house. The unit reaps benefits from its industrial history: The ceiling heights range from 12 to 16 feet, ventilation is handled by exposed ductwork, burly beams of Douglas fir fortify the wood ceiling, the flooring throughout is concrete, and the layout is open.

Advertisement

The development is a former wire factory. Madore Photography

The town home comes with a private entry with an awning off a shared grassy courtyard. An industrial-style porch light brightens a black door in a black frame. The entryway is the gateway to an open floor plan that is more than 35 feet deep — or to the oak-clad stairs to the bedroom level when you’re ready to call it a night.

About half of the first-floor space is destined for use as a combination living/dining area. The flooring here is concrete, as is the case throughout both levels, and natural light comes in through two expansive double-hung windows with thin black muntins and black frames. In contrast, the long shared wall is painted white, creating the perfect space for a personal canvas. Opposite that shared wall is a deep closet. Next door is a half bath with a single white vanity topped with Swanstone.

The living room features tall windows and exposed beams. Madore Photography

A black beam held up by two black poles helps to distinguish the living/dining area from the kitchen, which is about 4 feet wider.

Advertisement

A long granite-topped island with seating and a sink is the more overt signal that one is entering the kitchen. A stainless steel gas stove and microwave are nestled between white cabinets topped with black granite. The backsplash is a gray porcelain tile. There’s also a door to the yard off the kitchen.

The kitchen features an island topped with granite. Madore Photography

The upper level holds two bedrooms, the laundry/bath they share, and two hall closets.

The combined laundry/half bath is nearly 12 foot deep and just under 12 feet wide. The laundry closet is visible just as one enters, and the bath is to the left. There is a single vanity with a Swanstone countertop, as well as a shower/bath combination with a subway tile backsplash.

The stacked laundry is in the closet in the full bath upstairs. Madore Photography

The larger of the two bedrooms is in the front of the home. It’s 227 square feet and features a 16-foot-high ceiling with exposed beams and pipes and a double-door closet.

The guest bedroom clocks in at 209 square feet but offers the same ceiling height and a double-door closet.

The primary bedroom has two windows and concrete flooring. Madore Photography

The guest bedroom has a concrete floor and 16-foot ceilings. Madore Photography

The unit comes with a tankless hot water heater, central air, assigned off-street parking, a bike room, a community room, a gym, a dog spa, and access to outdoor space with a fire pit and grills along the riverwalk. The development is non-smoking.

The monthly fee includes water, sewer, master insurance, elevator (in the main building) and exterior maintenance, landscaping, and snow, trash, and recycling removal.

Advertisement

Sarah Haskins of Streamline Communities in Williamstown is the listing agent.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/newsletter-address.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.