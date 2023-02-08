To allow three more days of regular-season play, MIAA pushes back lacrosse cutoff date to May 29

The cutoff for lacrosse now matches that of the baseball and softball regular seasons. The 2022 cutoff was June 2, but upon review, that did not follow the three-year season plan — with a March 20 start and a May 26 close — published in the MIAA Handbook. Following a two-year scheduling cycle, a number of schools had already scheduled games this spring up to June 2.

FRANKLIN — Following a recommendation from the lacrosse committee, the MIAA’s board of directors voted, 17-1, Wednesday to push back the scheduled regular-season cutoff date three days to May 29, allowing for games to be played Memorial Day weekend.

“It is not possible to play three games per week, and make the [May 26] deadline, not in the Berkshires,” said Mount Greylock AD Lindsey von Holtz, the lacrosse committee chair and president of the association. According to von Holtz, lacrosse tournament director Dan Brothers that the state finals can still be scheduled in a June 17-21 window, but more likely on the back end. Last year’s finals at Worcester State were June 21-22.

▪ Following up on last week’s 10-0 vote by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council to revise its constitution, resulting in clearly defined governance between the MIAC (student-athlete eligibility) and the board of directors (regulatory/rule changes), executive director Bob Baldwin set in motion review of current constitution and proposed tweaks/changes. Those will be confirmed at a special board meeting, scheduled for Feb. 16 (virtually), in advance of a vote by the membership at the annual meeting April 6.

“Members deserved clarity; there was too much uncertainty,” said Baldwin. Organizational analysis has been a key point.

▪ With the final audit complete, the MIAA released a net gain of $503,604 for FY2022. The complete breakdown of the numbers will be posted on miaa.net. But looking ahead, and noting that the association does its business in a 24-year-old building, with a roof that is 20 years old, capital improvements have to be addressed.

▪ Voicing what many administrators see as a growing concern for the health and well-being of athletic directors, Westborough principal Brian Callaghan asked that the topic be put on the agenda for the March meeting.

“There are athletic directors that fear for their physical safety,” said Callaghan before the close of the two-hour meeting. “They are on the front lines for our schools, on site at events, at gyms at night.”

Baldwin relayed a telling statement from a recent state athletic directors' meeting: "This is not what we signed up for."

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.









Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.