Braintree wrestling clinches Bay State Conference Herget title in victory over Milton

The Wamps (19-7) got their vengeance, clinching sole possession of the Herget Division championship with a 64-18 victory over the Wildcats in a Bay State meet on Wednesday.

“It’s a story of resiliency,” said Braintree coach Brian Caffelle. “To be so close and have Milton execute better than us in that meet to win it was difficult for all of us.”

After losing the Bay State Conference Herget title last year in a final dual meet to Milton, the Braintree wrestling team had this meet circled on its calendar.

Matt Utley (106 pounds), Anthony Nguyen (120), Michael Nigro (126), Brendan Delaney (132), Ben Hankenson (138), AJ Silva (145), Drew McGourty (152), Evan Millholland (160), Liam Tanguay (170), Hunter Logan (195), and Demetres Holley (285) all had their hands raised in their respective meets.

“What impressed me the most about these guys is they didn’t feel down [after last season],” Caffelle said. “It was a motivating factor to put ourselves in the position to compete and execute. I’m so proud of the team.”

Central Catholic 55, Methuen 22 — Jackie Dehney (120 pounds), Nick Spero (132), Pablo Salas (145), Jason Belkus (152), Caden Chase (160), Nate Blanchette (195), and Luke Giuffrida (285) earned victories for the Raiders (15-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Central has taken down previously undefeated St. John’s Prep and Methuen in a win streak starting after their last defeat on Jan. 6 to Chelmsford. “I told them I’ve been proud of teams before, but this was one of the proudest moments of my career,” coach Jamie Durkin said. “This is a team that doesn’t have a lot of super studs. They need to come out in a 14-person, all-in, no-holds barred match. They did that tonight.”

Natick 65, Framingham 11 — Shaun McLaughlin earned a pin with just :09 seconds left, winning his bout at 132 pounds and keeping the Redhawks (21-1) in control to take the Bay State Conference with a 9-0 league record.

Quincy/North Quincy 48, Plymouth North 30 — Ibrahim Yacouty and Trevor Mangino earned two of seven pins and nine wins for QNQ (9-13) in a Patriot League win.

Tewksbury 57, Lawrence 12 — Nick Desisto (106 pounds), Jack Callahan (126), Jack Donovan (138), Hunter Johnson (145), Ryan Fleming (152), Sean Hirtle (170), Luke Shaw (182), and Manny Mengata (220) earned pins as 11 wrestlers were victorious for the Redmen (19-4).

Weymouth 54, Walpole 24 — Nick Swan (106 pounds), Dennis Shea (120), Mike Brooks (132), Kevin Mackin (138), Sam Ferron (152), Hugh Meighan (160), Jake Smith (170), Vinnie Bregoli (182) and Mike Farrow (195) earned victories for the Wildcats (19-12) in a Bay State win.

Girls’ basketball

Malden Catholic 63, Georgetown 51 — Marci Bonfardeci (14 points) and Luna Murray (13) led the way as the Lancers (8-5) battled to a nonleague win.