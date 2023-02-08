Celtics’ Jaylen Brown believed to suffer facial fracture, will miss time

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is believed to have suffered a facial fracture after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum during the second quarter of the Celtics’ 106-99 win over the 76ers on Wednesday night, a league source confirmed.
The source said the injury is expected to force Brown to miss some time, and he may have to sit out the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The source added that Brown is expected to undergo further medical evaluations on Thursday.
Brown missed a 3-pointer with 1:31 left in the second quarter and ran toward the basket to chase down the rebound. Tatum was under the hoop at the time and moved along the baseline in pursuit of the ball, too, before his right elbow caught Brown in the face.
Brown immediately went to the ground and eventually stood up and walked to the locker room before being ruled out for the second half. Coach Joe Mazzulla had no update on Brown’s condition after the game, saying only that he called Brown but he did not answer.
“I hope he’s OK,” Mazzulla said.
This season Brown is averaging 26.5 points, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for Boston. Last week he was named an All-Star reserve for the second time in his career.
