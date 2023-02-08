Celtics’ Jaylen Brown believed to suffer facial fracture, will miss time

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is believed to have suffered a facial fracture after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum during the second quarter of the Celtics’ 106-99 win over the 76ers on Wednesday night, a league source confirmed.

The source said the injury is expected to force Brown to miss some time, and he may have to sit out the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The source added that Brown is expected to undergo further medical evaluations on Thursday.

Brown missed a 3-pointer with 1:31 left in the second quarter and ran toward the basket to chase down the rebound. Tatum was under the hoop at the time and moved along the baseline in pursuit of the ball, too, before his right elbow caught Brown in the face.