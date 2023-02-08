EMass girls’ basketball: The catalyst for three wins, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Natalia Hall-Rosa headlines Players of the Week

Alyssa Hopps, Quincy — The sophomore scored 22 points, including the winning bucket in the final seconds, lifting the Presidents to a 51-49 win over Pembroke on Tuesday and their first Patriot-Fisher title since 2016.

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — In a 51-45 win over Dracut, the junior totaled 24 points and 11 rebounds. She followed with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in a 65-46 victory over New Bedford, and then 19 points, 9 steals, and 7 rebounds in a 60-25 triumph over Westford.

Logan Lomasneyc, Peabody — The junior racked up 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 steals in a 69-34 victory over Gloucester and added 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Tanners cruised past Marblehead, 63-44.