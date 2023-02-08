Girls’ basketball notebook: A Q&A with Dracut floor leader Ashlee Talbot, who plays the point with flair and fury

The senior point guard has been the symbol of the resurgence of the Dracut girls’ basketball program as a contender. Recognizable by her iconic headband, Talbot dazzles on the court with her court vision, creative handle, and limitless shooting range. Her fearlessness has manifested in her improbable no-look shots and her 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 steals per game.

Peter Witts has coached the Middies (11-4), ranked 19th in this week’s Globe poll, for 15 seasons; he says Talbot is probably the best player he’s ever had and admires how she opens herself up to her community. During the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020, Talbot taught “Hoops with Ash” Zoom basketball classes twice a week, and donated the proceeds to the Dracut Food Pantry.

“She makes herself available to people. That’s a big piece,” Witts said.

Talbot, who will play collegiately at St. Michael’s, surpassed 1,000 points in a 36-point explosion Jan. 9 against Central Catholic. She chatted with the Globe Sunday after beating Fontbonne, 60-51.

Which basketball players did you watch growing up?

“I used to watch my brother [Ryan]. That was the start of it, watching him. Later on, Paige Bueckers, I love watching her in college [at UConn] and stuff. But definitely, I think my brother was probably my biggest [influence] because he was a pretty good athlete, played three sports. We played against each other too, so it helped me get better.”

What gives you the confidence to pull off some of the moves you make?

“Honestly, I just practice. I think once you practice more, your confidence goes up. Probably one of my biggest mental changes that happened was when I went to PGC [Point Guard College] Camp. It’s a week-long camp I did, and they teach you game-like situations and a lot about the mental part of the game. What I found out with me is when I’m mentally ‘in,’ it’s when I play my best. So I really focus on that because if you miss a shot, you get the next one — you just got to forget about it.”

What inspired you to wear your headband?

“I had it when I was little. I’ve always worn one, but then I started getting the Nike, Under Armour, thicker headbands, and I just never take it off.

What led you to choosing to play college basketball at St. Michael’s?

“The second I really stepped on campus, I kind of liked it right away. ”

How much has the Dracut girls’ basketball program changed since you joined the team?

“When I was younger, I was a ball girl for the high school team — Peter was still coaching back then. My eighth-grade year, I think the team had two wins all year. Then when I came in freshman year, me and the group of girls we had then, I think we went, like, .500 for the season.

“And then our sophomore year [came during] COVID and we still played pretty well, but junior year was really when we picked it up. We went 21-4 and it just really changed the culture, and it brought a big crowd. We have a bunch of sixth-graders and all the travel kids that come to our games. It’s just exciting.”

What has the community’s response to your success been like?

“ When we played Central [Catholic], we had the most people in our gym we’ve ever had . . . I think we’re proving to the younger kids [that] you don’t have to go somewhere else to succeed.”

What does it mean to you to have helped create this kind of spotlight, specifically for a girls’ team?

“It’s amazing. When little kids come up to me — it feels so good to know all these little kids are looking up to us. And it’s a great feeling. Like, I could have gone to another school. But I knew that with my group of friends that we had, we could be pretty good. Yeah. And I think staying here, I would have 10 times better of a career than I would if I went somewhere else.”

What are your goals for your last season?

“I want to end on a good note. I want to win the MVC 2, which we definitely can if we keep playing how we are. So that’s a very big goal for us, and I would love to make it to the state finals, but we got to keep working. We will get there.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Coming off a trip to the Division 3 state title game a season ago, No. 13 Rockland (13-2) looks poised to make another deep run this year.

The Bulldogs have won nine straight — their only losses this season to Division 1 contenders Bridgewater-Raynham and Bishop Feehan.

Promising freshman Zariah Ottley is leading the way with 14.6 points per game. Versatile junior point guard Maggie Elie is averaging 8.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Seniors Sydney Blaney, Maddy Hermenau, and Charlie Kelleher are extremely consistent on both ends, and senior Emma Cameron brings constant energy off the bench.

“They’re extremely mentally tough and motivated,” said Rockland coach Diana Mitchell Newcomb. “They all play for each other and want success all around.”

▪ Much like last year’s team that advanced to the Division 2 Round of 16, this year’s No. 14 Westwood squad (13-3) is a balanced group with no standout scorer.

Eight different players have scored double digits in at least one game. Senior guard Ava Connaughton, sophomore guard Charlotte Hurley and senior guard Arianna Katzman are all catalysts for the Wolverines, who are allowing a league-low 31.9 points per game.

Perhaps their most impressive performance came Friday, when they fell to undefeated Medfield by 4 points — a team they lost to by 27 early in the season.

“We’ve had a team-first attitude right from the beginning, but I think our biggest issue early was the girls not seeing or believing just how high their ceiling is,” said coach Katherine Clifford. “We’ve turned a corner, there’s a great buzz in our locker room, and we’re focused on trying to play our best basketball come March.”

▪ Mashpee senior Amiyah Peters became the school’s all-time leading scorer Friday night, passing Devaun Ford (1,440) in a 67-60 road win over Carver.

Coach Jazz Silva described her as someone whose talent speaks for itself and who perfectly strikes the balance between being confident but not cocky. Silva believes her spirit helps set her apart.

“She could have the weight of the world on her shoulders and she would never give up,” Silva said. “She’s a fighter. Amiyah is Amiyah. Always herself.”

▪ Only six MIAA teams remain unbeaten: No. 1-ranked Andover (16-0), No. 2 Medfield (16-0), No. 6 Woburn (13-0), Lynn Classical (17-0), South High (15-0), and Minuteman (15-0). Andover, Medfield, and Woburn will each have their perfect records tested in the Comcast Tournament beginning Feb. 18.

Lynn Classical still has to beat Triton, and Saugus twice, to finish the regular season perfect. South has three games left on its schedule against North Middlesex, Doherty, and Grafton before the CMass tournaments. Minuteman’s remaining slate includes Greater Lawrence, Lynn Tech, and two contests against Innovation Academy.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 15 Cathedral at No. 19 Dracut, 7 p.m. — This late nonleague showdown should have excellent guard play, led by Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot and Cathedral’s Hijjah Allen-Paisley.

Friday, Lexington at Winchester, 5:15 p.m. — Another big-time Middlesex League clash pits the Minutemen (12-3) against the Red & Black (13-4).

Friday, Bishop Fenwick at No. 3 St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m. — St. Mary’s is the top team in the MIAA Division 3 Power Ratings; Bishop Fenwick sits third.

Tuesday, Attleboro at No. 9 Franklin, 6:30 p.m. — The Bombardiers (11-5) and Panthers (13-2) are the top teams in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division.

Tuesday, No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 5 Bishop Feehan, 6:30 p.m. — The Spartans beat the Shamrocks, 55-50, at home, in the first installment of this Catholic Central League matchup.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.