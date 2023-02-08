LeBron James has been an extraordinary gift to basketball and its fans

And, yes, I blasted him for that ludicrous over-the-top reaction to the infamous non-call against the Celtics. His arch-defenders told us it was proof that, after 20 years, he still “cares.” Oh, please.

The regrettable “Decision” was almost 13 years ago, as was the foolish pep rally in Miami. LeBron James has acknowledged the entire folly.

Anyone can have a bad moment or two. And don’t say he whines about calls all the time because that means he would be on a list of about 2,000 NBA players who have had that distinction, including a couple of our own Boston Celtics.

The truth is that LeBron James has been an extraordinary gift to the sport of basketball and its fans. If anyone deserves to retire as the all-time scoring champion, it is LeBron James, if only because scoring is only part of what makes him great.

Think about it. He is the all-time NBA scorer while currently sitting fourth on the all-time assist list. That speaks for itself.

I, for one, wasn’t ready for this. His high school hype actually bothered me. When ESPN began putting some of his high school games on TV, I refused to watch. I went into my haughty mode, declaring at the time that I had seen every great player of the past 50 years and I could wait till he at least got out of high school before I would check him out.

Now I can say I’ve seen every great player of the past 70 years and LeBron has proven to be on the verrrry short list of the verrry great players.

He also is on an even rarer list of basketball players who were super-hyped as adolescents and who lived up to the hype, and more.

Many of the players we revere in NBA history were players who exceeded scholastic expectations or projections. You can begin with Michael Jordan, who was not known outside of North Carolina in his high school days and who, remember, was the third pick of the 1984 draft. Hakeem Olajuwon was a worthy No. 1 pick and an easy Hall of Famer, but there is no doubt the Rockets would have happily done a do-over if they only knew. And please don’t remind the Trail Blazers, who took the injury-riddled Sam Bowie at No. 2.

Neither Magic Johnson nor Larry Bird was known outside his home state. Bill Russell was lucky to get an offer from his hometown University of San Francisco.

Lakers great Magic Johnson was on hand to congratulate James Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The unquestioned exceptions to this rule are Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (nee Lew Alcindor).

The basketball world knew about the 7-foot kid from Overbrook High in Philadelphia, and he shocked the world by going halfway across the country to Kansas. Wilt Chamberlain was everything he was supposed to be.

That brings me to the pleasant byproduct of LeBron’s accomplishment. Just as part of the fallout from Russell Westbrook’s well-publicized triple-double feats was the introduction of Oscar Robertson to a modern audience, so too was LeBron’s march to the scoring record good reason to remind people just whose record he has broken.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has had the single greatest start-to-finish career in basketball history. This is indisputable.

Now I admit I’ve been unable to unearth any documentation of his team’s record at St. Jude’s Grammar School — wouldn’t that be fun? — but we do have an accurate accounting for rest of his basketball career, starting with his days at Power Memorial High School in Manhattan, where his teams won 71 consecutive games before losing to Morgan Wootten’s DeMatha High in the single-most famous high school game in American history. Beating Lew Alcindor was that newsworthy a story.

Advertisement

Lew Alcindor moved on to UCLA, where his three varsity teams went 88-2 while becoming the only school to win three consecutive NCAA championships. He won an NBA title as Lew Alcindor in his second year with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he won five more titles as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Lakers.

He won six MVPs and was first-team All-NBA 15 times. At the core of his legacy was his identification with the single-most effective scoring weapon ever, his signature “Sky Hook.” No one else can match his complete hoop résumé.

Speaking of shots, it’s only fair to point out that LeBron, like all players whose NBA careers began after the 1979-80 season, has benefitted from the extra points provided by his more than 2,200 3-pointers. For the record, Kareem actually made one (1). But I’ll guarantee you he made some of the longest hooks in NBA history. Perhaps they weren’t threes, but they might have been two-and-a-halfs. (Try the one that won Game 6 of the 1974 Finals.)

But this is LeBron’s moment, first and foremost, and he deserves the spotlight, because while he’s been scoring all the points and handing out all those assists, he has always been about T-E-A-M. Do yourself a favor and dig out the 2008 documentary “More Than A Game,” a chronicle of his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s. He didn’t just want to win Ohio state championships. He wanted to win them with his buddies, some of whom he’d been playing with since fifth grade.

Advertisement

He has always played to win basketball games and championships, not to glorify LeBron James. Oh, he knows how good he is, all right, and he knows his place in history. He’d be pretty dumb if he didn’t.

We can continue to appreciate him, because he’s not done. We’ve been lucky to have him, and we’re going to miss him when he’s gone.









Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.