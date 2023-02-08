NBA trade deadline live updates: Celtics news and rumors from around the league

Where the Celtics’ roster stands now: The Celtics have one open roster spot after trading veteran forward Noah Vonleh to the Spurs in a cost-cutting move last month. They also have several trade exceptions that will expire at the deadline, including one for $5.9 million that was created when point guard Dennis Schröder was traded to the Rockets last February. That exception would allow the Celtics to trade for a player making $5.9 million or less this season without sending back matching salary.

But there are a number of teams that are considering revamping their rosters, and a number of other storylines to watch.

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. EDT Thursday. The Celtics are unlikely to make a seismic move since they are the league’s best team, boasting a 38-16 record ahead of Wednesday’s showdown with the 76ers.

We’ll be tracking all the latest news and rumors. Follow along below.

Kyrie Irving is expected to make his debut with the Mavericks in Los Angeles on Wednesday when they visit the Clippers. The Mavericks struck a deal Sunday to acquire the eight-time All-Star from the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s what he had to say Tuesday:

On playing with Luka Doncic:

“I’ve played with some of the best of all time, greatest of all time. I’ve been on some of the greatest teams, the Olympics and the world championships. This is going to be my first time seeing one of those bad Europeans come over and really dominate up close — and have the opportunity to do it at a pace that I don’t think has ever been seen before other than like Larry Bird.”

On leaving Brooklyn:

“I just know I want to be places where I’m celebrated, and not just tolerated or kind of dealt with in a way that doesn’t make me feel respected,” Irving said. “There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn that I felt very disrespected. I work extremely hard at what I do. No one ever talks about my work ethic, though. Everyone talks about what I’m doing off the floor. I just want to change that narrative and write my own story and just continue to prepare in the gym and now that I’m in Dallas just focus on what I can control.”

Jaylen Brown trade rumors: He’s sick, not a candidate — 3:15 p.m.

When Jaylen Brown missed Monday’s game against the Pistons with an illness, there was some speculation that he may have been held out because of the possibility of a trade for Nets star Kevin Durant, whose future in Brooklyn could be uncertain after his friend and fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Mavericks.

But a team source insisted Tuesday that Brown’s absence had nothing to do with a potential deal; Brown simply had an illness. He’s been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s home game against the 76ers. — Adam Himmelsbach

Payton Pritchard speaks out: I just want to be ‘somewhere I can play’ — 3:00 p.m.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was one of the last players on the court after the morning shootaround Wednesday, going through a long workout with an assistant coach. He said he is approaching this season as a redshirt year as he tries to earn a prominent role on this first-place team.

But the 25-year-old believes he should be more than an insurance policy. And with Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline approaching, he stressed that he just wants an opportunity to thrive, whether in Boston or elsewhere.

“I mean, it’s not easy,” Pritchard told the Globe. “It’s a lot of ups and downs. I think people know I want to play, especially while I’m young still. So that’s my biggest thing, being somewhere I can play, where they believe in me.

“But at the end of the day, I’m here and we have a great team, best in the NBA. I’m very fortunate to be part of that.”

When Pritchard was asked whether he has had conversations with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about his future in Boston, he nodded.

“Sure, but, I mean, at the end of the day it’s Brad’s decision, and I don’t really have a say in it,” he said. “So, whatever he decides.” — Adam Himmelsbach

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney. Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.