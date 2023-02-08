Needham’s Vann Hotchkiss, Duxbury’s Olivia Templeton hit their marks at MIAA South boys’ and girls’ diving championships

“You have to be nervous on the inside because it helps you jump higher, but you can’t show it on the outside,” said Hotchkiss.

Hotchkiss stuck it beautifully, earning boisterous applause to vault into the lead and win the MIAA South boys’ diving championship at the Anthony P Mucciaccio Pool. Hotchkiss finished with 488.90 points, ahead of Cam Pope from Marshfield/Hanover (444.30) and Matthew Cristofaro of Duxbury (425.25).

DEDHAM –– Prior to his final dive, Needham sophomore Vann Hotchkiss concentrated on perfecting his inward two-and-a-half, his hardest of the day.

In addition to his final dive, Hotchkiss also attempted the inward double and the back two-and-a-half twister, completing three of the four most difficult dives of the competition.

From his six years as a gymnast, Hotchkiss has retained skills such as utilizing his tilt-point and practices drills on his trampoline in the backyard. Hotchkiss broke the school freshman record and school six-dive record with a score of 332.4. Next, Hotchkiss will attempt to follow graduated senior Pietro Rozzo, who won the Division 1 state championship last year.

“The nice thing is he has great body awareness and ability to use the board,” said Needham coach Adam Cole. “He knows how to put himself in a place to complete the dives.”

In the girls’ competition, Duxbury senior Olivia Templeton defended her South title with a 485.45. Brenna Short of Marshfield/Hanover (467.20) and Allie McCabe of Westwood (433.10) rounded out the top three.

Templeton, who has been diving for eight years, would watch a video of her form after each dive, assessing the positives and negatives and how she can improve for the next one.

“It’s a sport of elegance,” said Templeton. “It’s supposed to look good, but you’re also supposed to mess up. That way, you can see it and learn from it and how I can improve from there.”

Templeton’s focus remains reserved for the dives rather than the scoreboard so as to not overthink the techniques and mechanics that have been polished over years of training.

“She’s someone who doesn’t want to know where she is place-wise, so once that started coming out, she was getting a little bit more nervous,” said Duxbury coach Nicki McGinnis. “Keeping her calm, talking to her about anything that’s not diving, where we’re going to eat after, how she’s feeling, is her mom live streaming, all of that stuff.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.