New outfielder Masataka Yoshida arrives early at Red Sox camp

Yoshida, who was signed to a five-year, $90 million contract in December, will be with the Red Sox until approximately the first week of March, when he returns to Japan to prepare for the World Baseball Classic.

That included new left fielder Masataka Yoshida Wednesday. He played catch and did some drills with strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose , a native of Japan.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pitchers and catchers aren’t required to report to spring training until Tuesday. But the Red Sox already have a group of players working out at Fenway South.

Depending on how far Japan advances, Yoshida could be gone until March 22.

Advertisement

The only other position player spotted Wednesday was infielder Christian Arroyo.

Pitchers Brayan Bello, Ryan Brasier, Tanner Houck, Zack Kelly, Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale, and Garrett Whitlock also have been working out at Fenway South.

Faria signs up

Righthanded swingman Jake Faria, 29, was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Faria has four seasons of major league experience, going 9-9 with a 4.70 earned run average in 72 games, 29 of them starts.

Faria has pitched in only 23 major league games over the last three seasons.

He did not play in 2020 after being outrighted by the Brewers during spring training. Faria had a 5.51 earned run average for the Diamondbacks in 2021, then started last season in Triple A with the Twins before being released in June after going 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA in 12 games.

Numbers game

Xander Bogaerts is gone after 10 seasons but the Sox will still have a No. 2 on the roster.

Justin Turner asked for the number, which he wore with the Mets from 2010-13. He had No. 10 with the Dodgers but Trevor Story has that with the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Three players upgraded their numbers. Connor Wong shed 74 for 12, Whitlock switched from 72 to 22 in part as an homage to Rick Porcello, and Josh Winckowski took 25 instead of 73.

As for other new players, Yoshida has 7, Raimel Tapia 17, Adam Duvall 18, Corey Kluber 28, Richard Bleier 35, Adalberto Mondesí 43, Chris Martin 55, Joely Rodriguez 57, and Kenley Jansen 74.

Mondesí had 43 during his seven seasons with the Royals. It’s the same number his father, Raúl, wore for 13 years in the majors.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.