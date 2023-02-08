Patrick Mahomes says he’s ‘definitely in a better spot’ when it comes to ailing right ankle

“You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day,” he said. “I mean, I definitely move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. So it’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get it as close to 100 percent and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little bit extra when I’m on the field.”

Mahomes said before Wednesday’s practice at Arizona State’s facility that he continues to get treatment on the ankle, which he hurt in the divisional round against Jacksonville, and that will probably continue up until Sunday’s kickoff.

Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC Championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes hurt the ankle when a Jaguars pass rusher landed on it late in the first quarter. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and he returned in the second half to lead Kansas City to a 27-20 victory.

He spent the next week getting treatment on the ankle, and Mahomes credited trainers Rick Burkholder and Julie Frymyer with getting him in shape to play for the AFC title. And while he was clearly hobbled by the high ankle sprain, and several times limped away from a hit, Mahomes was there against Cincinnati when the Chiefs needed him at the end.

It was Mahomes who sprinted on his ankle in the closing seconds, then took a late hit along the sideline, that got Kansas City in range of Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal that punched its ticket back to the Super Bowl.

“He’s been doing really well with his ankle,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “We had a fast practice a couple days ago and he moved well. He can really do just about everything — at least everything in the game plan we asked him to do.”

Purdy to have elbow surgery

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery on his injured elbow later this month and should be fully recovered by training camp.

A person familiar with the decision said Purdy will undergo the surgery Feb. 22 to repair the torn ligament in his right elbow. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision.

NFL Network first reported the decision on surgery that will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Texas Rangers.

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Purdy got several opinions from doctors on whether to avoid surgery and try to rehabilitate the elbow, have an “internal brace” procedure to repair the elbow or undergo reconstructive Tommy John surgery.

He opted for the internal brace, which should allow him to begin a throwing program in three months and be fully cleared to practice sometime in August if everything goes as planned.

Purdy will miss the offseason program, giving 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began this past season as the starter before breaking his ankle in Week 2. He is expected to be cleared to practice before the start of the offseason program.

Hamlin receives award

Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award.

The Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

“One of my favorite quotes: It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said, reading from a brief statement with his parents on stage with him. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.”

Hamlin was one of five finalists for the Alan Page Award, which annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown.

Hamlin’s toy drive fund-raiser received unexpected GoFundMe donations in the days and weeks after he collapsed. Chasing M’s has since raised more than $9 million.

“Giving back to my community has always been a part of who I am,” Hamlin said. “I’m thankful for my father, who’s right here behind me, growing up watching him doing community days in our community. I always was waiting on my time when it came.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with a Bengals player and had to be resuscitated before being taken away by ambulance. He was released from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11 and started visiting the Bills facility.

Howell is Commanders’ No. 1

Sam Howell is going into offseason workouts as the Commanders ' starting quarterback, coach Ron Rivera said.

The second-year pro will still have competition along the way, but Rivera’s declaration appears to take the organization out of the running for high-profile veterans such as Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or even Jimmy Garoppolo, who was an option last year before the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz.

That went poorly, so Howell takes the lead in the aftermath of the failed Wentz experiment.

“Sam Howell is going to start out as QB1,” Rivera said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “The key to that, though, is he’s going to have to earn it to keep, that’s for darn sure.”