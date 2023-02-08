Peyton Kennedy sparks Phillips Andover girls’ hockey to NEPSAC home win over Austin Prep

ANDOVER — Sophomore Peyton Kennedy had a three-point effort, posting a pair of assists to go along with the winning goal seconds after Austin Prep tied the game in the third period, to power the Big Blue to a 5-1 NEPSAC win at Harrison Rink.

“At the faceoff, we were all talking about it. We were planning like, ‘We need to score right now, it’s going to happen,’ because we like to respond,” Kennedy said. “I got the pass and I was like, ‘Well, this is it, might as well score now.’”

After going up 1-0 on a Keira Bruen goal with 23.5 seconds left in the first, the Cougars (14-4-3), playing their inaugural season in NEPSAC after going 27-0 to win the MIAA Division 1 title last season, held firm in their own zone despite an onslaught of shots from the Big Blue (19-1-0).