Report: Lakers to deal Russell Westbrook to Utah as part of massive three-team trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves are putting the finishing touches on a deal that would send D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, while Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick would go to Utah, and Mike Conley Jr. and a second-round pick will be headed for Minnesota, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.

Westbrook is the most notable name in the deal, and the decision to move him to Utah comes less than 24 hours after a reported “heated, verbal exchange” between him and Lakers coach Darvin Ham. According to ESPN, Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter Tuesday evening.