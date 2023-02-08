fb-pixel Skip to main content
United States men’s soccer will host El Salvador in CONCACAF Nations League match

By Associated PressUpdated February 8, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Anthony Hudson was named interim coach of the US men's soccer team last month.Ronald Martinez/Getty

CHICAGO — The United States men’s team will play a CONCACAF Nations League match against El Salvador at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on March 27.

The 13th-ranked Americans report to the Orlando area on March 19 and 20, then play at No. 173 Grenada on March 24 before the game against 74th-ranked El Salvador. The site of the El Salvador match was announced Wednesday.

The Americans will be led by Anthony Hudson, who was put in charge of the team last month after the US Soccer Federation hired a law firm to investigate Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 domestic violence incident. Berhalter’s contract expired in December and he remains a candidate to stay as coach.

The US won the first Nations League title in 2021. The Americans beat Grenada, 5-0, last June in Austin, Texas, then tied 1-1 at El Salvador as Jordan Morris scored in second-half injury time.

