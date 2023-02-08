With starters going down left and right, the Celtics spread the wealth, launch from deep to top the 76ers

Without four starters, Boston figured to have little chance. But the 3-pointer is the great equalizer, and Boston provided a loud example of that adag. The Celtics connected on 19 of 35 shots from beyond the arc and surged to an improbable 106-99 win.

Then in the second quarter, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown was lost for the game after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum while chasing a rebound.

The Celtics’ game against the 76ers on Wednesday night was set up to be a tantalizing potential playoff preview. But some of the luster was removed before tipoff, when Robert Williams and Al Horford were ruled out with injuries, joining sidelined guard Marcus Smart.

It was perhaps most surprising that Tatum, Boston’s lone remaining starter, did not even take part in the long-range barrage. He was just 1 for 5 from the 3-point line and 5 for 15 in the game, but there were big contributions from some unusual spots.

Blake Griffin started and made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Sam Hauser, who appears to have put his midseason slump behind him, was 4 for 4. Grant Williams went 4 for 6.

Joel Embiid had 28 points and James Harden added 26 for the 76ers. It is just one game during a long slog of a season, but it felt like one that could stick with the 76ers if these teams meet again.

With just over eight minutes left, Derrick White (19 points) soared in and swatted away a Tobias Harris fast-break dunk attempt, leading to a Sam Hauser 3-pointer at the other end that gave Boston a 95-85 lead.

But the Celtics then went more than five minutes without a point, with Tatum unable to find a rhythm with his jumper. The 76ers hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 7-0 run, then appeared to be in good position to make a stop when the ball went out of bounds with 0.5 seconds on the shot clock. But coach Joe Mazzulla called a timeout and drew up a lob pass to Luke Kornet, whose dunk ended Boston’s drought.

With the Celtics clinging to a 100-97 lead, White drilled a 3-pointer from the left arc with 2:09 left that stretched the lead to 6. Boston then forced a pair of misses before Tatum essentially finished off the win by converting a runner with 35.9 seconds left that made it 105-97.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Brown was the victim of some friendly fire late in the second quarter. He missed a 3-pointer from the right corner, and as he moved in for the rebound, Tatum ran toward the ball from the paint and caught Brown in the face with an elbow. Brown went to the locker room and did not return. He was just 2 for 9 from the field in the first half.

⋅ The Celtics have really missed Smart’s ability to keep the offense flowing. The opening minutes were a mess; Boston committed four turnovers in the first six minutes — three on bad passes — and nearly had at least two more during that stretch. The Celtics got into trouble by driving into the lane and firing errant passes without an obvious visible target. But when they were not turning the ball over, they were making 3-pointers, so they stayed in the game anyway.

⋅ Griffin led the way. Embiid essentially dared him to fire away from long range, and the veteran obliged by pouring in three consecutive 3-pointers in the opening minutes, helping Boston push back the 76ers’ early surge. And he was not done. He drilled two more at the start of the third quarter to give the offense another jolt.

⋅ The 76ers threw constant traps at Tatum. They mostly stopped him from scoring, as he was held to eight points in the first half. But they did not stop him from making plays. He found open 3-point shooters time and again and had nine assists through the first three quarters. Those numbers were helped by some scorching long-range shooting by his teammates, but he was effective as a distributor nonetheless.

⋅ There’s been plenty of discussion heading into Thursday’s trade deadline about whether the Celtics should seek a third big man to play behind Horford and Williams. But in the first half Kornet had a strong final audition to keep the role. He threw down a pair of alley-oop dunks, played some solid post defense, swatted a Harris layup, and even turned back an Embiid dunk attempt on the final possession of the half.

⋅ Embiid didn’t really take advantage of the fact that Boston was missing three — and later four — of its best and most physical defenders. He’d try to back down his man but eventually settled for too many fadeaway jumpers. His teammates also missed plenty of looks that came after he was trapped.

⋅ White continues to display a remarkable ability to block shots. In the second quarter Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell caught a pass in the paint and had what appeared to be an easy dunk attempt. But White soared in, met the 6-foot-9 Harrell in midair, and smothered the attempt. Then early in the fourth quarter Harris had a clear lane for a fast-break dunk before White leapt and gobbled up that try. His timing is elite.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.