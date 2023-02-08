Grieving Turks and Syrians abroad rally to help quake victims in their homelands

Nearly everywhere, they are hastily organizing groups to pack boxes from sunrise to sunset, sometimes unsure even of where their supplies will go or who will bring the trucks to move them. Some are volunteering with vehicles to shuttle donations. Others have chartered planes to fly goods and people to Turkey. The quake’s death toll had risen above 12,000 people Wednesday.

Faced with chilling images of destruction after the massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria — and an agonizing wait for news from those they love — the world’s Turkish and Syrian diaspora communities, around 30 million people, have mobilized to send help to their homelands.

In Berlin, roads are blocked by boxes and people frantically unloading trucks of baby formula. In Melbourne, a halal butcher shop hosts distraught expatriates, packing tents and sharing their grief. And in London, volunteers spend their mornings shuttling vans full of donations to the airport.

Perhaps nowhere are the intermingled desperation and determination as palpable as on the streets of immigrant neighborhoods in Germany.

Germany is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora, an estimated 3 million people, many of whom came or are the descendants of those who came as “guest workers”— laborers brought in to help rebuild postwar Germany from the 1960s onward. Since 2015, Germany also opened its doors to nearly 1 million Syrians who fled the civil war in their country.

Across Germany, diaspora groups are organizing food and clothing drives, filling concert halls and rented ballrooms.

“I think that’s why so many of us come out here, why we are so frantically helping; this is the only thing you can do to distract yourself from the worst thoughts when you’re facing so much grief,” said Kübra Ergün-Bektas, a staff member at the Dosteli senior care home in Berlin, which has been organizing donations since 7 a.m. on the day the quake struck.

Only two from the Dosteli team were not at work, she noted, her eyes reddening with tears: colleagues whose loved ones remained trapped under the rubble in southern Turkey. They are at home, desperately contacting relatives or waiting for a phone call that Ergün-Bektas fears will never come.

For the rest of the staff members, who care for Turkish-speaking residents in Berlin, distraction is the order of the day. They stand outside in the freezing cold to direct neighbors laden with trash bags full of diapers and strangers who drive up in a van, draped in a Turkish flag, to unload food and jackets.

One German Turkish university student was unloading a carful of phone-charging banks. She said she hoped they would help families frantic to reach loved ones abroad from quake-stricken regions with little electricity.

Similar scenes are taking place across the globe. In Melbourne, where the Turkish Australian community exceeds an estimated 300,000 people, dozens of volunteers in the parking lot behind a halal butcher shop packed three shipping containers with cardboard boxes full of new tents, blankets, and sleeping bags.

“Everyone here has someone they know out there that’s been affected,” said Kasiye Kuru, one of the organizers of the effort. A friend who had left Australia to move to Gaziantep, Turkey, close to the epicenter of the quake, had lost her home, she said. “She built that home with so much love and care, but what do you do? She’s alive.”

For Syrians abroad, the pain of helplessness is even harder to assuage. Theirs is a country buckling under compounding crises: a civil war and disease after years of destruction. And now northwestern Syria, the very region that faced the brunt of the 12-year conflict, has been hit by the quake.

Qusay Eyyas, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee, took a day off work to help drive truckloads of goods from the Dosteli senior home to the Berlin airport.

He knows the aid he helps deliver is unlikely to reach his homeland, where civil war and political wrangling have complicated the arrival of goods. Areas controlled by President Bashar Assad’s government are under Western sanctions. The crossings into rebel-held areas will rely on goods entering from neighboring Turkey, where roads are severely damaged.

“It is so hard, knowing that Syria, a place that does not seem to be spared any tragedy, will not get all it needs,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I had to do something. I have to help someone, anyone, if I can.”

Some Syrian expatriates in Berlin are organizing personal drives to try to get money to the worst-hit areas of northwestern Syria. Dana Sumlaji, a native of the northern city of Aleppo, is collecting money to transfer to her mother, who will distribute cash to neighbors who lost their homes and are camping outside on the streets.

“Because of sanctions on the regime, it’s impossible for us to send goods to Aleppo, so it’s better to get money directly into someone’s hands,” she said. “I sent aid to help opposition areas in the northwest. But Aleppo is my home. I know those people. I know how much they’ve suffered and will keep suffering. A person is a person. I will help people no matter whose region they are in.”

In Britain, Turkish-owned businesses are canvassing their customers, and students are hosting bake sales at their universities to raise money for humanitarian groups.

“When there are such certain things, war and disaster, people get together,” said Atilla Ustun, a spokesperson for British Turkish Association. He said residents of Luton, England, where he lives, had managed to scrape together about $30,000 in the past few days and collated about 10 to 15 tons in donations.

“We try to do our best in a time of crisis like this,” he said. “Being a part of a big tragedy, we’re all a big part of the picture itself.”