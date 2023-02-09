Author readings around Boston Feb. 12-18

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Marie Benedict (”The Mitford Affair: A Novel”) reads at 2 p.m. at Tenacre Country Day School at an event hosted by Wellesley Books (Tickets are $29.74, including a copy of the book).
MONDAY
Tsitsi Dangarembga (”Black and Female: Essays”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Deborah Farmer Kris (”I Love You All the Time” and ”You Have Feelings All the Time”) reads at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books ... Haley Neil (”Planning Perfect”) is in conversation with Adrienne Kisner at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Jane Yolen (”The Scarlet Circus”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Copper Dog Books ... Fatin Abbas (”Ghost Season: A Novel“) is in conversation with Novuyo Rosa Tshuma at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY
Elizabeth (Dori) Tunstall (”Decolonizing Design: A Cultural Justice Guidebook”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Amy Dockser Marcus (”We the Scientists: How a Daring Team of Parents and Doctors Forged a New Path for Medicine”) is in conversation with Deborah Blum at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Gabrielle Calvocoressi (”Rocket Fantastic: Poems”) and Isabel Galleymore (”Significant Other”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Alexander Chee (”How to Write an Autobiographical Novel: Essays”) and Aube Rey Lescure read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Haley Neil (”Planning Perfect”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
THURSDAY
Dan Levitt (”What’s Gotten Into You: The Story of Your Body’s Atoms, from the Big Bang Through Last Night’s Dinner”) is in conversation with Gabrielle Emanuel at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Tom MacDonald (”The Murder of Vincent Dunn: A Dermot Sparhawk Crime Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Charlestown Branch ... Mary Calvi (”If a Poem Could Live and Breathe: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love”) is in conversation with Paula Ebben at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Rose Lerner (”Sailor’s Delight”) and Olivia Waite (”The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows: Feminine Pursuits”) read at 7 p.m. virtually via Public Library of Brookline ... José Olivarez (”Promises of Gold”), Quintin Collins (”Claim Tickets for Stolen People”), and Porsha Olayiwola (”I Shimmer Sometimes, Too”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Haley Neil (”Planning Perfect”) is in conversation with David Valdes at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Laird Hunt (”Zorrie”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY
Roshani Chokshi (”The Last Tale of the Flower Bride: A Novel”) is in conversation with Kalyani Saxena at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $30, including a copy of the book) ... Annalee Newitz (”The Terraformers”) is in conversation with Charles Mann at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Meghan K. Strapec and Pia Owens read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
SATURDAY
Katee Robert (”Radiant Sin”) is in conversation with Meena Jain at 7 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store.