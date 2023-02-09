Super Bowl alters schedule of ‘Last of Us’ release

Fans of both “The Last of Us” and the Super Bowl need to know this. Sunday’s episode, the season’s fifth, is going to be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday at 9 p.m. It will still run on Sunday night at 9 on HBO, though, for those who still haven’t incorporated streaming into their setups.

So you won’t have to make that choice, or fight over the remote control, which is awfully kind of HBO — and smart, too. The Super Bowl is the most-watched TV event every year (there were 112 million viewers last year), and HBO doesn’t want its new hit to lose any momentum. The ratings for “The Last of Us” have been riding steadily since its premiere last month. Also, releasing the episode early is just good PR for the company’s relationship with its subscribers.