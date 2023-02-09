How glitter and velvet made William Middleton, biographer of Karl Lagerfield, into a reader

William Middleton’s new biography “Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld” offers an insider look at the person behind the fashion icon and into the glamorous world he inhabited. Middleton is also the author of “Double Vision: The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil.” Before becoming a biographer, Middleton was the Paris bureau chief for Fairchild Publications — encompassing W Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily — and the fashion features director of Harper’s Bazaar. The Kansas native lives in Paris.

BOOKS: Do you read a lot of biographies?

MIDDLETON: I love a good biography. I like stories about lives, especially of people who were exemplary. One of the recent ones I read and loved was Mark Stevens and Annalyn Swan’s “de Kooning: An American Master.” They also did a biography on the painter Francis Bacon, which was accomplished, but the de Kooning is masterful.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: What makes for a masterful biography?

Advertisement

MIDDLETON: Great detail and good writing. One of the standards of the field is Richard Ellmann’s biography of Oscar Wilde, which came out in the 1980s. Another is Gerald Clarke’s on Truman Capote. Robert Caro’s biographies of LBJ are a true gold standard. At first I thought, “Oh my God, is LBJ really that interesting?” But Caro’s such an amazing writer it’s worth it. My editor on my first book worked with John Richardson on his four-volume biography of Picasso. He’s such a lively writer, but for me, it’s too detailed. The problem with French biographies is they aren’t detailed enough. There is a lot of “We can imagine he would have . . . ”

BOOKS: Do you mostly read biographies about people in the arts?

MIDDLETON: I do. Another one of my favorites is “The Silent Woman” by Janet Malcolm about Sylvia Plath. It’s a biography of the biographies of Sylvia Plath. She explores what happened after Plath’s death and how the biographies have created a legend that isn’t exactly true.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you read memoir?

MIDDLETON: Not a lot but I love Nick Flynn’s writing. His memoir “Another [Expletive] Night in Suck City” is like a ticking bomb, so poetic but also so funny. He has a new book I haven’t read, “This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire.” It’s about the night his mother tried to burn down their house.

BOOKS: Do you read fiction?

MIDDLETON: I tend to read fiction in French because there are so many French novelists who I like, such as Patrick Modiano, who won the Nobel Prize and writes biographically inspired fiction. One of my favorite French novels is Françoise Sagan’s “Bonjour Tristesse,” which was written in 1954. I just bought my first Annie Ernaux, who just won the Nobel. That’s a horrible thing to admit. I should have been reading her for years.

BOOKS: Have you always been an avid reader?

MIDDLETON: In first grade I had a teacher who made a big difference. Every time we read 10 books we got to make a little notebook with a velvet cover and glitter and write the names of the books in it. I probably made 12 of those that year, far more than I should have. I think that was the beginning of me becoming a reader.

BOOKS: What kind of reader was Karl Lagerfeld?

Advertisement

MIDDLETON: Amazing. He opened two bookstores here in Paris. One is around the corner from me, Librairie 7L, which has this incredible 19th-century industrial space with floor-to-ceiling books on all four walls. He also opened a French-English language bookstore across the Seine. He was without a doubt his biggest client. He’d buy four or five copes of a single book at a time. He estimated that he had 350,000 books.

BOOKS: What are you reading next?

MIDDLETON: “Silence: In the Age of Noise” by Erling Kagge. He’s a Norwegian explorer who has gone to the North and South Poles. I still need to finish “Maîtresse de cérémonies” by Françoise Dumas. She’s this amazing person in Paris who is an event planner, but that doesn’t do her justice. She’s written this book about etiquette. One thing I learned is that you not only should write a formal invitation in the third person, but you should respond in the third person, even in e-mail. I love it! I can’t wait to write “William Middleton will attend,” but I haven’t been invited anywhere.