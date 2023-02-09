Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 5

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

5. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

6. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

7. Foster Claire Keegan Grove Press

8. Exiles Jane Harper Flatiron Books

9. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

10. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

2. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

7. The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness Robert Waldinger, M.D., Marc Schulz, Ph.D. Simon & Schuster

8. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Stolen Ann-Helén Laestadius Scribner

4. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

6. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

7. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. Heart Bones Colleen Hoover Atria

10. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. The January 6th Report Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. Celadon Books

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again Johann Hari Crown

8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

9. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin

10. Healing After Loss Martha W. Hickman Morrow

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 5. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.