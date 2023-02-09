Love the arts? Then watch the Super Bowl.

You’re a lover of the arts, you don’t follow sports, and you have no intention whatsoever of watching this year’s Super Bowl.

Why? Because you just might find some of the elements you cherish in theater, music, and dance.

Start with the fact that football, like the performing arts, is fundamentally an ensemble enterprise that is often elevated by dazzling solos.

You want dramatic tension? A story line built on suspense, plot twists, and general unpredictability? Stagecraft and visuals that create an atmosphere that serves that story line and can be a mesmerizing part of the production in their own right? Characters you come to care about, locked in a high-stakes conflict?

That’s the Super Bowl, at its best. As any Patriots fan can attest, there are times when the game lives up to that adjective in its title. (At its worst, it’s a snooze. We’ll see which category Sunday’s match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles lands in.)

The game’s narrative can swerve dramatically in an instant. An unsung supporting character might burst into the spotlight and grab a piece of immortality, as rookie Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler did in 2015 with a thrilling goal-line interception that sealed victory for New England.

Along with wince-inducing violence, a well-played football game can offer off-the-charts athleticism, acrobatics, and aesthetic pleasure.

When a receiver strives to keep both feet in bounds on a sideline pass before toppling out of bounds, it’s a balancing act whose virtuosity is like something out of Cirque du Soleil. When a team scores a touchdown, players immediately show off their dance moves in end-zone celebrations that are often impressively choreographed.

I’ll grant you that the helium of hype that precedes the Super Bowl is enough to make Harold Hill (the huckster in “The Music Man”) blush, and the much-ballyhooed halftime shows, too often rival “The Phantom of the Opera” in their bloat, glitz, and general self-importance.

But over the decades these midgame spectacles have also captured some all-time musical greats in peak form. Think of Prince in 2007, Springsteen in 2009, Beyoncé in 2013, or U2 in 2002.

Where will Rihanna, Sunday’s halftime performer, rank on history’s scale? It sets up the kind of impossible-to-resolve-but-fun-to-have arguments that Broadway revivals ignite, akin to, say, arguing over who was the best Mama Rose ever in “Gypsy”: Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters, or Patti LuPone?

Throughout any televised football game, a virtual silent movie unfolds on the sidelines as network cameras frequently cut away to hyper-intense coaches, devoid of audio but capturing an expressive range that needs no words. The scenery-chewing by coaches would put the hammiest actor to shame: They sputter into their headsets (it’s fun to count the F-bombs), bark at the referees while gesticulating madly, or stare daggers at a kicker as he slinks off the field after missing a makeable field goal.

From Shakespeare to “Les Miserables” to “Game of Thrones,” an oft-used plot device is the redemption arc. The Super Bowl is frequently framed in those terms; certain players or coaches burdened by the rap that they “can’t win the big game” are depicted as making a bid to redeem themselves for prior flops. (Perhaps that unfortunate kicker will get another chance, this time with the game on the line?)

Practitioners and proponents of the performing arts often say their goal is to build community, one live performance at a time. We get to watch the Super Bowl live, albeit on television. Like it or not, the Super Bowl, which draws 100 million viewers in the United States, is about as close as we get these days to gathering around a national hearth. (By comparison, President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night drew 27 million viewers.) In an era of micro, with audiences fragmented across cable channels and streaming platforms that tailor their offerings to a niche audience, the Super Bowl is defiantly macro. In every sense of the word, it’s a broadcast.

For many, of course, the game is of secondary interest at best. They tune in for the blizzard of commercials that debut before and during the game. Hoping their work will go viral, ad agencies pour all the creativity at their command into 30-second mini-movies that contain at least the promise of some laughs — and the occasional celebrity you haven’t thought of in a while. (Such as Alicia Silverstone, who reprises her “Clueless” character in a commercial for the online shopping site Rakuten.)

The structural components of the TV broadcast mimic classical tragedy, with a play-by-play announcer and color commentator looking down from on high in the broadcast booth, offering narration and analysis, a present-day embodiment of a Greek chorus — if the Greek chorus had the benefit of instant replay.

But for lovers of the arts, the best reason to watch the Super Bowl might be bigger than any of the aforementioned commonalities. With their beloved cultural sector still struggling to recover from the devastating blows delivered by the COVID shutdown, what might resonate with them is the Super Bowl’s history of proving that comeback stories are always possible, no matter how steep the odds.

Again, we need look no further than the Patriots. In 2017, they were down a daunting 28-3 to the Falcons midway through the third quarter of the Super Bowl. The game looked like a certain blowout.

“Let’s go!” quarterback Tom Brady yelled at his teammates on the sidelines. “Gotta play harder! Gotta play tougher! Harder, tougher, everything! Everything we got!”

Pretty dramatic stuff. Somebody should make a movie about that guy and that Super Bowl.





