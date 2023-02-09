‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Shaking your groove thing for l’amour

It is not Tatum’s fault; as Mike, he is as roguishly charming as ever. He’s paired this time with the equally charismatic Salma Hayek Pinault, whose character is christened with the magnificent moniker Maxandra Mendoza. Their first meeting, at a party Max is throwing, culminates with Mike plying his now-former trade of stripping inside Max’s massive mansion. The interplay sizzles between the two actors as the choreography works viewers into a lustful lather.

In the mildly entertaining “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third time is not the charm. Despite the return of director Steven Soderbergh (who also serves, as usual, as editor and cinematographer), writer Reid Carolin, and star Channing Tatum, this installment pales in comparison to its superior predecessors. Dare I say, it lacks — magic?

Just like a man, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” peaks too early. Max and Mike’s erotic pas de deux is the best scene in the film, and it occurs about 10 minutes into its 112-minute runtime. It is also the catalyst for the flimsiest story in the franchise, one so haphazardly written that useless narration suddenly appears out of nowhere after 30 minutes, as if the narrator overslept and missed the first act.

Max is separated from a rich old meanie husband who gifted her a theater called the Rattigan in London. She decides to stage a one-night-only stripper spectacular, in part to get back at her husband, though I seriously question her logic. Part-time bartender Mike ends up in Max’s orbit when a guest at her shindig mentions that he worked her bachelorette party in a far more naked capacity. That leads to the aforementioned striptease and a business deal: Mike will choreograph Max’s show.

(This sounds like it could be a fictionalized origin story for the live version of “Magic Mike,” which is staged five days a week in Las Vegas and was created by Tatum. But maybe that’s completely coincidental.)

Once we’re in London, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” threatens to turn into Billy Wilder’s 1950 classic “Sunset Blvd.” Max buys Mike a new wardrobe and puts him up in the house she shares with her butler/chauffeur, Victor (Ayub Khan Din). Victor is creepy and constantly spies on Mike as if he were channeling “Sunset” costar Erich von Stroheim’s butler character who, like Hayek Pinault’s character, was also named Max.

This film’s Max claims not to have a sexual interest in Mike outside of their one-night stand after his striptease, but she’s clearly smitten and often acts with erratic, grandiose gestures like Gloria Swanson’s doomed former star, Norma Desmond. I was completely down for “Strip-o-Gram Sunset Blvd.,” but Carolin’s script reminds us that we’re actually trapped in one of those “let’s put on a show” movies. This is “Step Up: Strip Club.”

Soderbergh dispenses with the dance montages as we briefly meet the men who will turn up the heat and turn on the ladies who attend Max’s show. They present a plethora of dance styles but mostly evoke hip-hop and parkour moves. We never get to know any of the dancers outside of their impressive torsos and ability to keep the beat, but they show up and show out during the musical numbers.

In a sorry attempt to drum up drama, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” throws several wrenches into Max and Mike’s plans for the show. The sole conflict-based subplot of interest involves comic actress Vicki Pepperdine from the Brit-com “Getting On.” She plays a mousy older woman who shuts down shows based on infractions like a stage being a quarter-inch higher than regulations. Obviously, she’s repressed!

Max and Mike hatch a plan to get her to ignore the Rattigan’s violations by catering to her, um, womanly whims. Their plan involves following her to determine her routine, then crafting an adventure just for her. The resulting dance number unfolds on a double decker bus and must be seen to be believed.

The original “Magic Mike” was all about the story. The sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” was all about the dance, with its spontaneous eruptions of joyful dancing filling in for an absence of plot. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” tries to weld the standout elements of the prior films; the result is clunky at best, dull at worst. “Just get to the big show,” I kept muttering. The love story between Max and Mike is as thin as a thong.

At one point, Tatum tells the Rattigan’s stage manager to “get me a ballerina and a plumber.” That Tatum sells that line is impressive enough, but it immediately made me hope for an homage to the goofy stripper movie I love more than life itself, 1983′s “Flashdance.” Whether hope sprung eternal, I’ll leave you to find out.

What I will say is this movie is critic-proof and best experienced in a theater with a bunch of rowdy folks who appreciate the male form.

MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE

Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Written by Reid Carolin. Starring Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Vicki Pepperdine. 112 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, and suburbs. R (beefcake galore, but about as scandalous as an episode of “Baywatch”)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.