Mapping life at the margins in ‘Ghost Season’

Her novel, “ Ghost Season ,” was released Jan. 10, and follows the lives of five occupants of an NGO compound near the border of Sudan and South Sudan. The characters, among them a cartographer, a documentary filmmaker, a translator, a cook, and an errand boy, encapsulate a wide range of identities and personal experiences. They must also learn to cope with climates — both geographical and political — that can oscillate rapidly between stability and chaos, leaving the characters scrambling to cope with the fallout.

Fatin Abbas is a perpetual multitasker. A professor, writer, and academic, she has spent the past several years in Germany, teaching comparative literature at Bard College Berlin while writing essays and short fiction. As she prepared to debut her first novel, she was also in the process of moving back to Cambridge to teach creative writing at MIT.

Advertisement

“I had to write this novel about Sudan; it’s the place of my childhood and the place of origin,” Abbas said. “It’s also a place that, politically, I had to think through, because we left under difficult circumstances.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

After her father was imprisoned for his political activism in Sudan, the family immigrated and moved to New York, where her mother began working at the United Nations. As a young adult, Abbas returned to the country via an NGO, residing in a small town on the border of Sudan and South Sudan, much like one of the characters in her novel. And though the story is centered around a humanitarian organization, it is far from an endorsement of such structures.

Abbas’s own experiences working at an aid organization in Sudan — as well as those of her mother at the UN — highlighted “all of these weird power dynamics and hierarchies and contradictions that were really fascinating to witness,” she said. “Often when we read about NGOs it’s like ‘oh, they’re doing such great work,’ and that’s true on some level. On the other hand, I think there are these aspects that are very problematic.”

Advertisement

Though the setting of the novel is based on a real place, the town itself is fictionalized, a choice Abbas said was a conscious one.

“This is something that often happens to African writers, that you are read as almost an anthropologist,” she said. “People read your work as representing this authentic culture of a native land, so I wanted to avoid that.”

Fatin Abbas will read at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in an event hosted by Harvard Book Store, where she will be joined by Novuyo Rosa Tshuma.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.