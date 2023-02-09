The New Bedford Folk Festival bids farewell

“Every year at the end of the festival, Alan and Helene and I would kind of look at each other like: Should we do it another year? We considered it on a year-to-year basis in the last few years — we wanted to get to the 25th.”

After 25 festivals, it wasn’t an easy decision or made in haste, said Rosemary Gill, president and CEO of the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, which has produced the five most-recent fests. The Zeiterion took over after the retirement of Alan and Helene Korolenko in 2015. The Westport couple has been serving as artistic directors in the years since.

It was a “gut-wrenching” decision, but the organizers of the New Bedford Folk Festival have announced that it has come to an end.

While the festival generally saw a steady increase in attendance, Gill says, “overall, we broke even year to year. On average for the five years, we broke even-ish.”

Another “factor in this decision was the toll this was taking on regular [Zeiterion] staff. That payroll was not factored into the festival at all,” Gill said. “We would have had to put a lot more money into it to really do it well. And we just couldn’t see that happening.”

While the Zeiterion is currently undergoing a $31 million renovation, Gill said, “that really wasn’t a contributing factor in the decision-making.”

The bottom line was the bottom line: “We weren’t making any money. We were subsidizing this in a far greater percentage than any other program we do. It’s worthwhile, it was aligned with our mission and our values, but we felt the programming needed to evolve.”

The festival cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to put on, Gill said. “If somebody asked me, what would it take [to keep it going]? — and people did — I would say: A couple more hundreds of thousands to do it well, and to make it sustainable.”

The pandemic was a factor but not the only one, Gill said. Of course, “COVID was brutal,” she said. “Expenses for the festival doubled — from renting port-o-johns to sound equipment.”

But organizers resisted raising ticket prices. “We didn’t want it to fall on the backs of festival-goers,” Gill said. “That didn’t seem right.”

“Although we had some short-term solutions — including the city offering to help — we didn’t have anything long term. So we thought this was the most elegant way of going out,” Gill said.

The Korolenkos “were kept informed” of the process, Alan Korolenko said. They told the Zeiterion “we would continue if they wanted after the 25th, but if they decided not to, we would respect the decision.”

Neither Gill nor Korolenko could say the festival is truly over. “I hope that there is a way that it could come back,” Gill said.

“I called it the miracle festival,” said Korolenko. “I never knew whether it was going to happen or not. We would not be averse to participating” in a new iteration of the festival in the right circumstances.

“I’m sad to see that we’re not the only festival that’s struggling,” he added.

Not by a long shot. New Bedford is among several folk festivals around the country and the world to recently announce a 2023 hiatus or complete cancellation, a group that includes the Vancouver Folk Fest, the Philadelphia Folk Fest, and the Kate Wolf Music Festival in California.

Tom Rush played the first New Bedford festival in 1996, and he’s performed there several times more over the years. He found out about its end when the Globe reached out to him. He was “stunned.”

“It’s been such a central part of the music scene in New England for 25 years. To have it just suddenly evaporate was a bit of a shock.”

But he also noted last summer’s Philadelphia Folk Fest “was seriously under-attended. I think there are layers of problems: The older generation who have been the backbone of fests like this are still shy about going out in public, especially in crowds,” Rush said.

Brian Quinn, of Last Dance Productions, has worked with the festival since 2015. “The news was not completely unexpected, but was really sad to hear,” he said. “It was always a great weekend for the attendees, but for the artists it was truly special.”

Singer Cliff Eberhardt said the news made him “very sad. That festival in particular meant a lot to me. I loved the workshops” — various artists grouped together with a unifying theme, crafted by Korolenko. “They were brilliant. They sometimes put the most unlikely people together and it made it so interesting.”

“I fear for the future of folk festivals as I knew them,” Eberhardt said. “Many have folded, and some are on the way out.”

Maura Kennedy of the group the Kennedys said while they had “an inkling” of what might come, that didn’t “lessen the impact.”

When Vance Gilbert found out, “frankly, I was pretty broken-hearted. Festivals are such a celebration of the music around you in space. It’s communal.”

How does Korolenko feel about facing a second retirement from the festival?

“That should be a simple question, shouldn’t it? On the positive side, we have time to do things. But it’s sad. We really enjoyed putting on a show,” he said. “My feeling is that if enough people got together, maybe it could happen again.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

