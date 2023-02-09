A new bookstore in Northampton, Elizabeth (Dori) Tunstall’s ‘Decolonizing Design,’ and multiple honors for Somerville-based Candlewick Press

Deep into the pandemic, husband and wife team Kevin and Dianne Germain decided their jobs in the medical field were no longer offering the spiritual and emotional fulfillment they wanted. They’d been selling books online and at various pop-ups since 2019, and in 2021 left their day jobs to realize their dream of opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore. Splendor Solis, in the heart of Northampton, recently opened its doors in the former spot of Gabriel Books, and specializes in new and used books “of esoteric cultural significance,” meaning the occult, spirituality, and “anything else we feel relates to these endeavors,” the team notes on their website. A sampling of what’s on offer: “Ornithology and Oölogy of New England” from 1869; a copy of “Don Quixote” illustrated by Salvador Dalí; and José Luis Castillejo’s rare artist book “The Book of i’s.” “We believe a deeply spiritual individual is a curious individual with a desire to seek truth in all its forms — with all its messy and edifying beauty,” they write. “As such, we consider books not only beautiful objects and wonderful repositories of knowledge, but envision them as tiny gateways to the past, future and perhaps, even other dimensions.” Splendor Solis is located at 21 Market St. in Northampton. For more information, visit splendorsolisbooks.com .

A guidebook for rethinking the oppression of design

In “Decolonizing Design: A Cultural Justice Guidebook,” out this week from MIT Press, Elizabeth (Dori) Tunstall offers an on-the-ground look at the ways modernist design has colonized and oppressed Indigenous, Black, Asian, and Latinx communities, and offers practical and forward-looking ways of rethinking design so that it heals instead wounds, includes instead of shuns, elevates instead of oppresses, and frees instead of shackles. Decolonizing design “requires that we break down our basic assumptions of what design is and what it has been, and then rebuild anew with a more inclusive understanding of its theories and practices,” Tunstall writes. The social reckoning that’s been unfolding — for a long time, but more acutely since the murder of George Floyd in 2020 — has allowed more room for organizations and institutions to investigate the harms design has done in the past and the amends required for land theft and exploitation. She reveals the lie beneath the promise that technology will improve lives, and the ways in which white supremacy is embedded in so much of our built world, as well as the impact of that embedment; and she gives practical, hands-on tips for how to undo it. Tunstall is clear-eyed in her account of the difficulty of the work and the wounds it might open in the effort to heal and connect. The aim, ultimately and always, is creating “conditions for respect, harmony, and Indigenous sovereignty.”

Somerville children’s book press receives multiple honors

Author Christina Soontornvat recently received a Newbery Honor for her book “The Last Mapmaker,” published by the Somerville-based Candlewick Press. The book follows Sai, a 12-year-old girl charting a path into her future as she works as an assistant to a mapmaker and makes an adventure to the southern seas. The award honors the most distinguished contributions to American literature for children. This was Soontornvat’s third Newbery Honor in three years; her other award-winning books include “All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team” and “A Wish in the Dark,” both published by Candlewick as well. Candlewick also received a Mildred L. Batchelder Honor for “Dragonfly Eyes,” written by Cao Wenxuan and translated by Helen Wang. The Batchelder award recognizes publishers in the US putting out outstanding children’s books that originate in non-US countries written in languages other than English.

Coming out

“The Shamshine Blind” by Paz Pardo (Atria)

“Invention and Innovation: A Brief History of Hype and Failure” by Vaclav Smil (MIT)

“The Sun Walks Down” by Fiona McFarlane (FSG)





Pick of the week

Andrew Devrell at Books on the Square in Providence recommends “Languages of Truth: Essays 2003-2020″ by Salman Rushdie (Random House): “Just as George Orwell may rightly be claimed to have been an essayist who occasionally wrote novels, so Rushdie could be the novelist who occasionally writes essays. This broad-ranging collection demonstrates not only tremendous curiosity, but also charm, love, and even anger.”