Sick of clichés about love? Camonghne Felix’s powerful memoir ‘Dyscalculia’ captures searing miscalculations of the heart

Organized as a hybrid of essays and memoir, “Dyscalculia” nevertheless captures a range of emotions with the gravity of a longer text. There are points in the book when the author, who is also the narrator, makes readers wonder if she is reliable or not. Felix’s voice is confident and uninhibited, so direct and full of candor it is sometimes uncomfortable. Even if she distrusts herself and her feelings, it’s easy to trust her.

The pressure to celebrate what looks like perfect love but may feel like slow soul murder is very real at this time of year, when our culture is overtaken by various heart-shaped, rose-scented, and chocolate-fueled commemorations of Valentine’s Day. Camonghne Felix’s second book, “Dyscalculia” — a poetic meditation on how love or attempts at loving can drive us to madness — is the perfect antidote to the pressure, societal or personal, to perform love or even lust.

And her lack of emotional confidence is understandable. We learn that Felix, at around 8 years old, was abused by a relative, and she describes the aftermath of reporting the crime as dissociative: “When I finally let it out, said it plain that my older cousin had been raping me, a fine transmutation occurred. Some anti-world entity swooped in, lifting me from one body and dropping me into another. Nothing was the same.”

The behaviors that emerge as a result afterward — Felix’s quick flashes of temper, her mood swings and hyperactivity — are described by mental health professionals as having characteristics of bipolar or borderline personality disorders, whose symptoms include low energy, impulsivity, and, in the case of borderline personality disorder, an intense fear of abandonment and emotional dysregulation that can last for weeks. But doctors hesitate to diagnose young children with mental illness because their brains are still developing. Instead, Felix is treated for difficulties she is having in school with a Ritalin prescription.

She is, however, diagnosed with dyscalculia, a learning disorder that makes it difficult to understand or perform basic arithmetic and calculations; the diagnosis also serves as a frame for the book. Here is part of how Felix describes the disorder before it is named by a medical professional: “Sequence in process was the first sense to go. With each retell, each new therapist, bit by bit, I could feel the glitching start, my executive functions beginning to complicate. Memory was burning a hole through my capacities, taking up so much space and getting heavier and heavier, my brain’s ability to process taking away from its ability to compute.”

Both in her description of dyscalculia and in her application of it as an apt metaphor for the way afflictions of the heart can keep us from performing the most basic functions, Felix captures the essence of emotional unraveling with raw, heartbreaking beauty. When she picks up her fiancee’s phone instead of her own and sees a text from another woman, she describes feeling a flash of love that comes with knowing someone you love is loved by someone else, followed by the bitter sense of betrayal, since she knows the woman; they shared gin at a party. When she and the fiancee break up, they have a last ditch attempt at connection, hooking up in the bathroom on his move-out day: “After three strokes he pushes himself away from me, his breathless release breaking suspension. I fall to the vinyl floor where I crumble into fetal and stay. From this corner of the universe, this single panel of cold tiled floor, I look up and the final scene begins to roll: the camera pans to the bent back of this man who once loved me pulling his pants up over his hips, then shows booted feet as he steps over me, then over the bathroom’s threshold and into the corridor, then pans to his fist as it grips the knobs of the front door.”

The clarity and composure of the writing help ground Felix’s metaphor of a mind altered by misdiagnosis and mental health challenges — in her case, self-harm through cutting, suicide attempts, and an eventual diagnosis of bipolar 2 — and temper the searing descriptions of manic hook-ups, self-sabotage, and delusion. “When I spiral,” she writes, “things around me become their own spirals, taking on their own momentum, taking on their own force, fractal of many fractals taking on their own diameters — echoes billowing in neon rings, sonic abstraction in the mind of a maestro. To see it is to see it.”

It is an emotional challenge to read parts of “Dyscalculia,” to watch love building to a crescendo while knowing that both the fall and devastation are coming, and that whether in a single sentence or a few pages, Felix will arrest us with an inevitable end — an equation that only adds to her pain. In the end, the narrative concludes not so much with a cure or a solution, but with a kind of impasse: Some of us are not good at math and no amount of studying will make us better at it. For better or worse, love and loving are not crude calculations. All that matters is that we try to make the logic of emotions fit. “Dyscalculia” describes emotional miscalculation with precision. Where matters of the heart differ from pure mathematics is that the paths to the right answers are not always necessarily correct, but they are also not always wrong.

DYSCALCULIA: A Love Story of Epic Miscalculation

By Camonghne Felix

One World, 240 pages, $27

Joshunda Sanders is the author of the forthcoming novel “Women of the Post.”