You know more opera music than you think you do

For listeners who aren’t already familiar with opera, it can be an intimidating musical frontier to explore. But even if you can’t name a single opera off the top of your head, there’s a fighting chance you’ve absorbed these tunes via osmosis just by going to the movies, watching TV, or having ever been on a playground. If this guide — in order of the piece, composer, and opera — helps anyone match a title with a piece they’ve always thought of as “the one that goes like . . . you know . . . ,” then consider my work done.

Advertisement

‘Ride of the Valkyries’: Richard Wagner, ‘Die Walküre’

Did you start singing “kill the wabbit, kill the wabbit?” If not, you probably thought of a helicopter squad raining hellfire and napalm on a Vietnamese village in “Apocalypse Now,” or maybe John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd being chased by a combination of Illinois Nazis and police in “The Blues Brothers.” This well-traveled piece of music opens Act III of “Die Walküre,” the second of four operas in Wagner’s “Ring” cycle, and it heralds the arrival of the nine immortal Valkyrie sisters on a mountaintop as they trade stories about the dead heroes they’re all carrying to Valhalla. Thanks largely to its “Apocalypse Now” appearance, it’s become sonic shorthand for characters who think they’re heroes but aren’t, when it’s not being used for comedic effect.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

‘Largo al factotum’: Gioachino Rossini, ‘The Barber of Seville’ (Il barbiere di Siviglia)

This is the one with “Figaro, Figaro, Figaro . . . .” And now you know it’s not from “The Marriage of Figaro.” Confusion is understandable: The character is the same Figaro as in Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” which predates “Barber” by 30 years. (Both are based on different plays in the same comic trilogy by Pierre Beaumarchais.) If you haven’t seen this opera, you might have heard this sung by the late, great Robin Williams as an animated bird in the opening scene of “Mrs. Doubtfire.” That wasn’t this showpiece baritone aria’s first appearance in a cartoon. It has contributed to the animated antics of characters including Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Woody Woodpecker and Sylvester the Cat.

Advertisement

‘Flower Duet’: Léo Delibes, ‘Lakmé'

Set in colonial India and featuring a forbidden tragic romance between a Hindu priest’s daughter and a British soldier, “Lakmé” sold out the house at the Metropolitan Opera in the 1930s but has aged about as well as “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Still, the “Flower Duet,” which has little to do with the larger plot (soprano Lakmé and her mezzo maid gather flowers; that’s it) has endured as a crowd-pleasing concert staple and soundtrack choice for movies and commercials, most notably in several campaigns by British Airways.

‘L’amour est un oiseau rebelle,’ a.k.a. ‘Habañera,’ and ‘Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre,’ a.k.a. ‘The Toreador Song’: Georges Bizet, ‘Carmen’

Critics initially savaged “Carmen” following its 1875 premiere, and composer Georges Bizet died before he could see it evolve into the smash hit it is today. The whole score is full of earworms, but two especially persist in popular culture: the title character’s seductive “Habañera,” and the bullfighter Escamillo’s boastful “Toreador Song.” If you watch figure skating at all, you’ve already heard both, a lot. If you don’t, you might have heard Beaker and the Swedish Chef duet on “Habañera,” or seen it soundtrack Carl Fredriksen grumpily going about his morning in Pixar’s film “Up,” as long as your eyes weren’t still too blurry from the previous scene. The jaunty, easily singable melody of “Toreador” has long made it an easy target for parodies (”Don’t spit on the floor, use the cuspidor” . . . in “The Simpsons.”). And for the microgeneration that grew up playing the horror PC and mobile game “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” hearing it played on a music box is certain to trigger the fight-or-flight response.

Advertisement

‘La donna è mobile’: Giuseppe Verdi, ‘Rigoletto’

According to music critic Olin Downes, Verdi was so sure he had written both an earworm and runaway hit that he forbade the cast and crew to sing or even whistle this aria outside the theater before opening night, lest someone steal the tune. His confidence was not misplaced: you’ve definitely heard this one, even if you didn’t know the title. Like “Toreador,” it’s almost too easy to parody. My first encounter with it was in the 2000 movie “Rugrats in Paris,” as sung by a henchman voiced by John Lithgow driving a giant snail-shaped robot. Go to any English football stadium and you’ll probably hear a legion of fans belting this one out with lyrics that praise their team or insult the opponents. It’s been used in commercials for everything from Doritos and tomato paste to AXE body spray. Quite a journey for an aria sung by a notorious womanizer about how the ladies just can’t be trusted.

Advertisement

‘Treulich geführt,’ a.k.a. ‘Bridal Chorus’: Richard Wagner, ‘Lohengrin’

It’s pointless for me to tell you where you’ve heard this one. It’s “Here Comes the Bride.” Thankfully, most marriages that have been celebrated with this music have probably met somewhat happier fates than that of Elsa of Brabant and her mysterious knight. Rule number one of fairy tales: don’t marry anybody whose name you don’t know!

Have any questions or comments about classical music? Want me to identify a tune that you think is from an opera but aren’t sure which one? My e-mail inbox awaits: az.madonna@globe.com.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.