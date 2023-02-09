You like ‘Billions’? Then stick around for ‘Millions,’ ‘Trillions,’ and a wealth of TV spinoffs

But, alas, I am not kidding, not even when it comes to the titles, which are akin to calling “Modern Family” spinoffs “Post-Modern Family” and “Pre-Modern Family.” Showtime, a great pay-cable pioneer, has caught the franchise bug. The channel, which recently announced a plan to combine with the “Yellowstone”-d Paramount+, is also hoping to put together two other “Billions” spinoffs as well, in addition to “Millions” and “Trillions.” Sure, “Billions” has been more or less post-peak since Damian Lewis left after season five, but the series still carries plenty of audience familiarity, the magic key to the current TV-industry universe, where it’s hard to get a new title to stick in viewers’ minds.

If I were to tell you that plans are afoot for at least two spinoffs of “Billions,” Showtime’s high-finance drama, and that they will be called “Millions” and “Trillions,” would you think I was joking? I’ve been known to make cynical quips at the expense of spinoffs, prequels, and sequels, many of which are often like NyQuil for me, as, generally speaking, they tend to cause drowsiness.

Advertisement

Speaking of universes, Showtime is also planning some further expansion of the “Dexter”-verse, which began in 2021 with the first season of “Dexter: New Blood.” A prequel series called “Dexter: Origins” is coming, about the killer’s post-college years, and other “Dexter” characters may get their own series, including a tall fellow best known as the Trinity Killer. He was played by John Lithgow as the big bad of season four.

Meanwhile, Amazon is continuing to grow the world of “Bosch,” which continues as “Bosch: Legacy” on its Freevee ad-supported service. One spinoff will revolve around Jamie Hector’s Jerry Edgar in Miami, and another will be built around the as-yet-uncast Renee Ballard from the Michael Connelly novels. Will all this “Bosch” be a load of bosh? Probably not when it comes to holding onto viewers.

Advertisement

Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar in "Bosch." His character will be getting his own series. Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

Obviously this kind of maximization of TV properties is nothing new; we’ve seen it at least as far back as “The Andy Griffith Show,” which gave us “Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.” and “Mayberry R.F.D.” and which itself started as an episode of “The Danny Thomas Show.” Right now, the networks are depending on the franchise approach to an absurd degree, with a procedural blitz (the “NCIS,” “FBI,” “Chicago,” and “Law & Order” shows) that’s surrounded by game shows and talent contests.

But I hate seeing the same mentality seeping into the cable and streaming worlds. The networks are desperate; they need to do what they can to survive. If that means a cookie-cutter factory line, so be it. But cable and streaming have seemed to me like the places where originality has thrived in the past two decades. Perhaps I’ve idealized them, but they’ve provided us with a slew of fresh and sometimes inventive series that have made my job a great pleasure. Before AMC dove into “The Walking Dead” and its spinoffs — with three more of them on the way — it was the home of two of the best contemporary dramas, “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.”

I know that it’s a mistake to dismiss all spinoffs. “Better Call Saul,” “Frasier,” “The Jeffersons,” “Maude,” and “The Good Fight,” among others, are there to disprove that kind of broad statement. There are exceptions.

But still, once a high-quality TV outlet starts to put together multiple spinoffs in order to milk the popularity of a show, you know that daring and imagination may be losing their place of pride in that particular corporate culture. I do have concerns about HBO’s current spinoff fever when it comes to “Game of Thrones,” for example. While I like “House of the Dragon,” there are other spinoffs in development, including a Jon Snow sequel series, and that’s the point when an outlet is in danger of becoming a manufacturing plant.

Advertisement

Along with AMC, Paramount+ and Disney+ are big players in this shift. Paramount+ has been leaning heavily on the success of “Yellowstone,” which premiered in 2018, with “1883″ and “1923″ out, “6666″ and “Bass Reeves” reportedly on their way, and a Matthew McConaughey-led series in the early talk stages. And Disney+, well its programming is almost exclusively made up of shows spun off from “Star Wars” and Marvel Comics. It’s the apogee of Intellectual Property.

I know, I know, these are businesses, and they need to prosper. But for a while there, it seemed as though the market was allowing for a safe space for creativity outside of broadcast TV — for the creators and for those like us, who benefit from it. In the middle of all the replication, there was an oasis.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.