Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 more stores, including some in Mass. See the list

Bed Bath & Beyond said this week that it would close about 150 more stores in 2023 as the struggling home goods retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy.

The company on Tuesday released an updated list of store closings, which includes 9 stores in Massachusetts, as it announced it had raised hundreds of millions of dollars to pay off debt.

It’s just the latest round of store closings for Bed Bath & Beyond, which in January said it may need to file for bankruptcy as it struggled to compete with online retailers. In a press release, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would ultimately aim to keep open about 360 stores nationwide, plus 120 buybuy BABY stores. That’s less than half the number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations it had in late November, according to CNN.