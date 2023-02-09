Disney to cut 7,000 jobs as Bob Iger seeks $5.5 billion in savings

As part of the change, Disney’s chief executive also announced that the company will be reorganized into three divisions: an entertainment unit that includes its main TV, film, and streaming businesses; the ESPN sports networks; and the theme-park unit, which includes cruise ships and consumer products.

The reductions include plans to trim $3 billion from its budget for movies and TV shows and the rest in non-content related areas. About $1 billion of the savings are already underway, Iger said Wednesday on a conference call with investors.

Walt Disney Co.’s shares climbed after chief executive Bob Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring of the world’s largest entertainment company, including 7,000 job cuts and $5.5 billion in cost savings.

Disney shares rose 6.1 percent in premarket trading Thursday before closing down 1.27 percent. The stock has declined about 22 percent in the 12 months through Wednesday, though the shares had been regaining ground this year following Iger’s appointment at the end of 2022.

The reorganization is intended to improve profit margins, Iger said, and represents his third major transformation of the business following efforts to beef up its film franchises through acquisitions and the development of its online business.

Iger, who returned to lead the company in November after his successor Bob Chapek was fired, has been under pressure to improve results.

Trian Partners founding partner Nelson Peltz said Thursday that his proxy battle with Disney is over after Iger’s restructuring announcement.

The activist investor announced in January that he would seek a board seat at the company to try to initiate changes after being rebuffed in his outreach.

Peltz announced the move in an interview with CNBC. Trian confirmed the decision to drop the proxy battle, calling it a ‘’win for all shareholders.’’ Disney said in a separate statement that it appreciated Peltz’s decision.

On a conference call with analysts, Disney said it has no plans to spin off ESPN — a possibility that Iger said was studied but rejected in his absence. In entertainment, Disney will look at shrinking the cost of films and TV shows, which Iger said had become ‘’extraordinarily expensive’' in recent years due to competition.

Eventually, Iger said, Disney will offer the ESPN network as an a la carte option online, but there are no imminent plans to do.

He also said Disney’s zeal to grow streaming subscriptions at a time when Wall Street rewarded user growth more than profitability had led to unsustainable price promotions that the company won’t pursue as often. In recent months, investors have focused more on the potential profitability of the media industry’s staggering investments in online film and TV shows.

Outsize losses in streaming contributed to the ouster of Chapek late last year and the return of Iger, who led the company from 2005 to 2020. The Burbank, Calif.-based entertainment giant is seeking to achieve profitability in streaming next year and fend off Peltz, who holds a stake worth about $1 billion.

Iger also said Disney has an opportunity to generate sales from creating programming for competitors, confirming a Bloomberg report earlier this month that the company is considering licensing more films and TV series after years of keeping the vast majority of the titles exclusive to its services.

Earlier Wednesday, Disney announced upbeat financial results, led by gains at its theme parks.

Profit came to 99 cents a share in the period ended Dec. 31, Disney said, above the 74-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Revenue grew 7.8 percent to $23.5 billion, slightly above projections.

Subscribers to the Disney+ streaming business declined 1 percent in the quarter to $161.8 million, the first such decline, amid cancellations of the Hotstar service in India after Disney lost streaming rights to cricket there.

Losses in the streaming business more than doubled to $1.05 billion from a year earlier, but that was better than management had forecast three months ago.

‘’The work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges, and deliver value for our shareholders,’’ Iger said in a statement.

Disney’s parks continued to shine, with revenue in that division increasing 21 percent to $8.74 billion and earnings climbing 25 percent to $3.05 billion. The results included sales and earnings from consumer products that were little changed.

The company plans to add an Avatar experience to its Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

Revenue from Disney’s traditional broadcast and cable TV business, such as ESPN, fell 5 percent to $7.29 billion, while operating income slumped 16 percent to $1.26 billion, hurt by weakness outside the United States.