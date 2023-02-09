Spilled beer: Ruling upends compromise between craft brewers and their distributors.

During the depths of the pandemic, beer distributors and craft brewers decided to end years of battling each other on Beacon Hill. COVID-19 sure put things into perspective for these long-warring factions as they reached a truce — one that produced a state law giving brewers far more freedom to choose who delivers their products to stores and restaurants. Raise a glass, everyone!

On Jan. 25, Krupp sided with Holliston-based wholesaler Atlantic Beverage Distributors in its dispute with Jack’s Abby, the first true test of the law in court.

Advertisement

Previous state franchise law bound brewers and distributors after just six months working together, cementing for life a key relationship for brewers that want to get their beer on taps and in stores. Brewers typically needed to sue to break a franchise contract, and faced a high bar of proof if they wanted an exit. But suddenly, thanks to the compromise law passed two years ago, divorce became much easier. Brewers could end the relationship as long as the distributor gets reimbursed for its investments — inventory, marketing materials, and the like. Disagreements could now be sorted out through arbitration, not a protracted court process that could jeopardize a brewer’s finances.

The long-simmering feud seemed to be over.

But then Krupp ruled the new law — in some instances, at least — deprives wholesalers of their constitutional right to a jury trial.

So what now? Jack’s Abby co-owner Sam Hendler said he is weighing an appeal, of course; the Framingham brewer now distributes its beer through an affiliate of the Sheehan Family Companies, and it would be tough to go back. Other brewers are trying to make sense of the suddenly changed landscape. The “deeply disappointed” Massachusetts Brewers Guild says it is reviewing the court decision and “will work to ensure that the intent of franchise reform gets implemented as intended.” That could mean returning to the Legislature, to tweak the law.

Advertisement

Beacon Hill has become familiar territory for the craft beer industry by this point. For years, brewers tried to break free from the state’s five-decade-old franchise law, a throwback to a time when locally owned wholesalers sought protection amid the domination of giant brewers such as Anheuser-Busch. The loss of that coveted Budweiser contract, for example, could doom a distributor.

By the time this issue resurfaced in a serious way a decade or so ago at the State House, the dynamic had flipped. Craft brewers began to argue that they were the ones that needed protection if a relationship goes south with a distributor. These intermediaries can make or break a small brewer, by positioning them for prime space in package stores and putting them on tap at more bars, or letting them languish.

The brewing tanks where beer is made at Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham on June 30, 2021. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

The wholesalers long held sway on Beacon Hill, and resisted the craft industry’s push. At one point, they portrayed their opponents’ campaign as ruse engineered by Boston Beer Co., the biggest craft brewer by far in Massachusetts. The distributors also argued that they invest heavily in the brewers’ success, spending on marketing materials like store displays and delivery truck signs.

But as the craft industry boomed in the years before the pandemic, momentum shifted to the brewers. With more than 100 members of the Mass. Brewers Guild today, there’s a brewery in nearly every legislative district — or at least close by. Notably, the Jack’s Abby brewery in Framingham sits in Senate President Karen Spilka’s district.

Advertisement

In 2020, Spilka helped broker that compromise, aimed at putting the Beer Distributors of Massachusetts at ease. The wholesalers would be reimbursed for their investments, with arbitration if necessary. And Boston Beer chairman Jim Koch volunteered to leave out his company’s Samuel Adams beers from the law, agreeing to an exemption for brewers that make more than 250,000 barrels a year. (Boston Beer was the only Massachusetts brewer that exceeded that threshold.)

Hendler at Jack’s Abby was one of the leading proponents of this franchise reform. He was also one of the first brewers to take advantage of it.

Two days after the law took effect in January 2021, Jack’s Abby handed in its walking papers. Atlantic, notably not a member of the distributors group, fought back with a lawsuit. Atlantic participated in arbitration proceedings under protest, and argued the outcome severely undervalued its investments. When Jack’s Abby handed Atlantic two checks for distribution rights and for the inventory in mid-2021 as part of the exit, Atlantic deposited one in an escrow account, and returned the other, along with any Jack’s Abby beer and marketing materials still on hand.

Mark Dickison, a lawyer who represents Atlantic, said his client never consented to the arbitration process. Atlantic had no warning before being dismissed by Jack’s Abby, he said, and thus was deprived of its right to a court trial for this kind of contractual dispute. The two parties, Dickison said, may now try to reach a settlement, although those talks, too, could end up in court — assuming Jack’s Abby doesn’t win in an appeal of Krupp’s ruling.

Advertisement

For the broader industry, the judge’s decision serves as a warning of sorts that the 2021 law might not apply to other brewer-distributor relationships — particularly those that predate its passage.

Krupp’s decision took many in the industry by surprise. Rob Burns, president of Night Shift Brewing in Everett, said the legislation was vetted through years of committee meetings and negotiating sessions. The end result didn’t give the brewers everything they wanted. But that’s the nature of compromise. Burns, who now contracts with Jack’s Abby to produce most of Night Shift’s beer, said it’s disheartening that the fruit of that work has been thrown into question.

It’s not all bad news for the brewers. Krupp, in a footnote, said he could envision cases in which the new law operates within the bounds of the state’s constitution. Brewers and wholesalers could both agree to arbitration to resolve disputes beforehand, for example, or maybe the law needs to be on the books long enough so everyone is familiar with the changes.

The footnote provides hope for brewers, but not certainty. To get that, they may need to march back to the State House, for one more round.

Advertisement

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.