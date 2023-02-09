Dry land fun at N.E. boat show, an ice shanty display in Vt., and a portable heated seat you’ll love

Wander around your dream watercraft — anything from inflatable paddleboards to fancy powerboats — at the Discover Boating New England Boat Show, held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Feb. 15-19. The event showcases more than 400 boats, from center consoles to pontoons and family cruisers, along with the latest boating accessories and marine electronics. Try out kayaks and paddleboards in the show’s new Indoor Paddle Pool, learn the art of casting from local fishing experts at the new Art of Casting Pond, and take the helm at the show’s new Boating Simulator, sponsored by America’s Boating Club, where you can practice docking, pivot turns, and stopping using a real Mercury throttle and steering wheel. The show also includes fishing workshops where you can learn proper boat setup, rigging for big-game fishing, and how to land a trophy tuna. Kids can hop in a paddleboat and splash around a mini lake, build their own toy boat, and climb aboard any boat to play captain. Don’t worry if you’re a newbie to boating. Visit Fred’s Shed How-to Center for daily seminars and demos on how to operate, service, and maintain your boat. Tickets free for ages 12 and under, $20 for ages 13 and older; also free entry to all first responders, military, and health care professionals on Feb. 16 (bring photo ID). www.newenglandboatshow.com .

See colorful and creative ice shanties on display at Retreat Meadows in Brattleboro, Vt., and learn about the area’s rich history of ice fishing. The Artful Ice Shanties outdoor exhibit, organized by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, runs Feb. 18-26. Prizes will be awarded to creators of the most artistic, inventive, fun, and silly shanties on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. You’ll likely see a hodgepodge of ice shanty designs and styles, from traditional wooden structures to wildly creative shelters made from an assortment of unusual materials. Previous entries include a shanty by third- and fourth-graders that displayed animals’ winter survival strategies, an enormous black die with moons as dots, and a shanty inspired by local Algonquin ancestors called Namaskônek, a glass box with recycled lenses that simulate the Northern Lights. The event takes place at Retreat Farms, a 19th-century farm located on Abenaki homelands at the edge of downtown Brattleboro. Free admission and parking. www.retreatfarm.org; www.brattleboromuseum.org.

Shaggy (left) and 17-time Grammy Award-winner Sting. The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival returns to Pigeon Island National Park May 5-14 after a three-year hiatus. Salvador Ochoa

THERE

Jazz fest with creole cuisine and global beats

Music legend Sting headlines one of the Caribbean’s biggest music events this spring. Tickets go on sale Feb. 15 for the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, which returns May 5-14 after a three-year hiatus. The festival brings performers from around the world to the Pigeon Island National Park venue. You’ll hear jazz, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, Afro beats, and many other music styles from top performers. The festival begins May 5 with reggae superstar Shenseea and Kes the Band. Then it focuses on Saint Lucian culture — with everything from music performances to visual art displays, theater productions, fashion events, and creole cuisine — and showcases top performers in world beats, Caribbean fusion, and jazz (don’t miss Grammy Award-winner, jazz pianist, and composer Gustavo Casenave). The festival wraps up May 14 with Shaggy and 17-time Grammy Award-winner Sting. Lodging packages include up to 45 percent off; choose from eco-friendly treehouses to resorts with spas. www.stlucia.org/jazz.

The Hüga portable seat, created by a Portland couple, works great whether you’re dining outdoors, watching your kid’s soccer game (in early March), or sitting around a campfire with friends come wintertime. zack bowen

EVERYWHERE

You’ll love this portable heated seat

One thing can make all the difference whether you’re dining outdoors, watching your kid’s soccer game (in early March), or sitting around a campfire with friends come wintertime: A heated seat cushion. A Portland, Maine-based couple, Jocelyn Olsen and Colin Greig, created the Hüga portable heated seat when the pandemic hit to enable friends and family to spend time together outside while staying cozy and warm. Hüga (pronounced hyoo-ga) derives from the Danish lifestyle concept hygge, meaning to relax, be comfortable, and take time to be with people you enjoy. The Hüga cushion measures 14 inches by 16 inches and has a 2-inch-thick antimicrobial padding and a marine-grade vinyl cover for quick and easy sanitizing. A Velcro pocket on the front holds a USB battery pack that can be removed and recharged (choose from a six-hour or 10-hour battery when purchasing). Push a button on the pocket to select from one of three temperature settings or to turn the heater off. The portable seat has durable straps on the back, enabling you to easily carry it backpack-style; buckles on those straps let you secure the cushion to bleachers or a chair. It’s even a great car seat warmer for chilly mornings. $144.99/$169.99 for six-/10-hour battery. www.hugaheat.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.