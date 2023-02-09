Get out of the water! America’s 10 deadliest beaches revealed.

Every summer, there is a collective panic when sharks are spotted off the coast of Cape Cod. Although these feared fish have little interest in humans, beachgoers generally abandon their towels and run for the ice cream stand when the first screams of “Shark!” commence. There have only been two confirmed shark fatalities in Massachusetts: one in 1936 and one in 2018 , and 11 attacks since 1900 (although some organizations report that number as high as 17).

Welcome back to Survey Says, in which we share some of the random, absurd, and occasionally useful polls from the world of travel.

Advertisement

However, at the recently-crowned deadliest beach in the United States, there have been 32 shark attacks since 2010. That’s twice as many as any other beach in the United States. New Smyrna Beach, located south of Daytona on the Atlantic side, has gained the quaint nickname “Shark Bite Capital of the World.” A new study by the digital travel magazine Travel Lens ranked the deadliest beaches in the country, and Shark Bite Beach, I mean New Smyrna Beach, took top honors.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Travel Lens survey also factored in hurricane risk and surf zone fatalities. “Surf Zone” is not the name of a 1994 Keanu Reeves movie. Rather, it refers to the area where waves break as they hit the beach.

In addition to the 32 shark attacks since 2010, New Smyrna also experienced 10 surf zone fatalities since 2010 and 120 hurricanes between 1851 and 2020. Cape Cod suddenly isn’t sounding so dangerous. Seven of the top 10 deadliest beaches are located in Florida, so don’t forget the sunscreen and to update your life insurance policy when visiting the Sunshine State. The Carolinas scored two of the deadliest beaches on the list, while Alabama has one. Panama City Beach, also in Florida, has reported 24 surf zone fatalities since 2010, more than any other beach in the country.

Advertisement

Here are the full results of the Travel Lens survey.

1. New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

2. Cocoa Beach, Fla.

3. Ormond Beach, Fla.

4. Panama City Beach, Fla.

5. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

6. Melbourne Beach, Fla.

7. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

8. Oak Island, N.C.

9. Gulf Shores, Ala.

10. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.