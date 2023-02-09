Musician Patrice Rushen on Maui, trail mix, and trying new things outside of her norm

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go? France. The history, the culture, the food, the shopping.

When musician and educator Patrice Rushen wants to relax and unwind, it’s Maui that calls her name. The University of Southern California Thornton School of Music department chair (of popular music) and Berklee College of Music ambassador for artistry in education will be in Boston on Feb. 26 to receive the Make Them Hear You 2023 award at a fund-raiser with the Grammy Award-winning group Take 6. The a cappella sextet will perform songs written by Rushen, and the acclaimed jazz pianist, vocalist, and composer will join Take 6 onstage. The event, to be held at 6 p.m. at the Berklee Performance Center, will raise funds for Boston’s Hamilton-Garrett Center for Music and Arts, which provides music education for city youths. “I’m a big fan of Take 6, but I’ve never performed with them before,” said Rushen on a recent call from Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, Marc St. Louis, a concert tour manager, with whom she shares two children: Cameron, 23, and Jadyn, 18. “I have so much respect for them, and I can’t wait to have them perform my music and perform with them.” Rushen said she is humbled by the award she will receive for her contributions to the arts. “I don’t do what I do for the accolades or the attention. I’m a musician. I love to play, to perform … and I have big-time respect for all artists for what they go through to pursue their passion, to touch and reach others,” she said. “But the acknowledgment, and knowing what I’m doing is making a difference, is really nice.” While she won’t have much time in Boston when she’s in town for the event, Rushen said she is “determined to find a lobster roll.” We caught up with the Los Angeles native to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? Maui. It’s one of our favorite family spots and a perfect place to go and recharge.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? Travel agent, because it’s more convenient. So much of my travel is business-related and to be able to know that there’s somebody to call if something goes wrong is key. I use a travel agent even for booking pleasure trips.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? Definitely. Our trips to Maui become that for me. I try not to get on the phone at all — except to make dinner reservations.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I leave some on the table, but so much of my work does have built-in opportunities to do and see things. When I’m on tour, we don’t necessarily play every single day, so on the days I’m not performing, I can go to a museum or see something on my bucket list. So business often becomes pleasure.

What has been your worst vacation experience? Lost luggage. I am trying to block it out of my mind. When you don’t have your luggage, it just undoes your spirit.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? Relax and adventure … it’s a mix. When traveling with my family — especially with the kids — we try to have at least a couple of experiences like things we haven’t done before. The last adventure for me was in Maui. My daughter wanted to go deep-sea scuba diving. And I don’t have to ever do it again. The adventure was great, and to see it through her lens was exciting. It was a chance to switch over from laid-back and unplugged to dutiful mom and adventurous spirit example.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I don’t know yet. I do love to read though, and am a person who still likes physical books. [There’s] something about turning pages.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? There’s nobody who comes to mind. I’ve come across so many people and so many are doing great professional work. They all have a special kind of energy, so I’d really have to think about it … it would be difficult to pick just one.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? Noise-reduction headphones.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Trail mix.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? Shoes!

What is your favorite app/website for travel? XE.com [an international currency converter website and app]. It’s so handy.

What has travel taught you? Do different and new things outside of your norm. It builds tolerance.

What is your best travel tip? Respect local culture and traditions.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.