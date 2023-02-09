Watch the trailer for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new film, ‘Air’

Amazon Studios dropped the trailer for “Air,” a new film about former sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, who signed a rookie basketball star to a shoe contract with Nike back in 1984.
That player was named Michael Jordan, and the shoe would be called the Nike Air Jordan. Maybe you’ve heard of them?
The film, set be released in theaters April 5 before heading to Prime Video, stars Matt Damon as Vaccaro and Ben Affleck as Nike CEO Phil Knight. The star-studded cast also includes Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, and Chris Messina. Affleck also directs.
The trailer kicks off at Nike headquarters in 1984 when the company is in shambles, with sales and growth on the decline. Knight tells Vaccaro, “Sonny, I brought you in here to grow the basketball business.”
Good luck. Everyone tells Vaccaro that no one cares about Nike. “People don’t know what the hell a Nike is,” says corporate rep Howard White, played by Tucker.
But Vaccaro is determined to make a name for the brand.
He decides on a risky strategy: He pursues a rookie Jordan, even showing up at his parents’ house to convince them.
In a comedic moment, Knight asks, “You got a name for it?” to which Vaccaro replies, “Air Jordan.”
“I don’t know,” Knight says, unconvinced. “Maybe it’ll grow on me.”
Watch the full trailer:
