Watch the trailer for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new film, ‘Air’

Amazon Studios dropped the trailer for “Air,” a new film about former sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, who signed a rookie basketball star to a shoe contract with Nike back in 1984.

That player was named Michael Jordan, and the shoe would be called the Nike Air Jordan. Maybe you’ve heard of them?

The film, set be released in theaters April 5 before heading to Prime Video, stars Matt Damon as Vaccaro and Ben Affleck as Nike CEO Phil Knight. The star-studded cast also includes Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, and Chris Messina. Affleck also directs.